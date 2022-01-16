'Baby Shark Dance' Becomes First Video in History to Hit 10 Billion Views on YouTube

“Baby Shark," the irresistible earworm cherished by most kids, became the most-viewed YouTube video of all time in November 2020, and a little over a year later, it has become the first YouTube video to cross 10 billion views. The children’s song, created by the South Korean educational firm Pinkfong and performed by Korean-American singer Hope Segoine, premiered in 2016 and became a viral sensation in Asia, but it didn’t make its way into the collective consciousness of Americans until 2019. Pinkfong welcomed kids from all around the world to share their “Baby Shark Dance moments" with the company to celebrate the most recent “special milestone."

Today we mark history with our special milestone! 🥇 ‘Baby Shark Dance’ became the first video in history to hit 𝟭𝟬 𝗕𝗜𝗟𝗟𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗩𝗜𝗘𝗪𝗦 on YouTube!🦈🌊Share your Baby Shark Dance moments with us!🎶 #BabySharkDance #BabyShark #TheMostViewedVideo #YouTube #10billionviews pic.twitter.com/tbuCDeWdSh — Pinkfong & Baby Shark (@Pinkfong) January 13, 2022

The most-watched video on YouTube has two kids doing the “Baby Shark dance" while the cartoon shark and his family – including a moustachioed “Grandpa Shark" – swim serenely and subsequently attempt to hunt the children. As of this writing, the second most-viewed video is Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito," which held the title before “Baby Shark" did, with 7.7 billion views. Even with K-pop megastars consistently breaking territory in other areas, it might be a long time before another video catches up.

The catchy and rather repetitive hook of the 2016 song is surely part of its success, but it has also benefited by returning to popular culture time and time again making sure it becomes a cultural touchstone. In addition to celebrity covers by James Corden, John Legend and Bebe Rexha, “Baby Shark" has had a 2019 tour, a viral dance challenge, a slot in Just Dance 2020, and a Nickelodeon TV programme that will air in 2021. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott also threw their daughter Stormi a baby shark-themed birthday party in 2019. The song became the rallying cry for the Washington Nationals, an American professional baseball team. An NFT collection based on Baby Shark was also released in December 2021.

Pinkfong’s US CEO Bin Jeong told CNN in 2019 that the company had not expected the footage to become viral in the extent that it did. He said, “The ones that make it, make it on their own."

