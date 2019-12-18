Baby Shower Cake Showing Foetus Moving in Womb is Straight out of a Nightmare

Creativity has no boundaries.

However, sometimes it can land you in trouble. Or at least, be subjected to mockery on social media.

Recently, a picture of a baby shower cake with a foetus moving inside it went viral on the internet, leaving the netizens bemused.

With some users criticizing the creativity of the bakery, while others terming the cake “monstrous”.

The picture of the cake was shared on a Facebook group That's It I'm Cake Shaming by a woman, believed to be from the US.

In the image, a foetus could be seen wearing a diaper and moving inside the cake, DailyMail reported.

The translucent and edible feature of the cake received flak too.

The cake also featured breasts, which were draped in a jumper. A pearl necklace and a flower corsage also adorned it, the report added.

Social media users spoke out against the cake and called it the “most horrible cake ever seen”. "I have no words for this monstrosity,” said a user.

There was one user who said, “I didn’t want kids before. I definitely want them now.”

Others said the image was haunting and hard to forget. “That’s haunting my dreams” said one of them.

“I can't help but wonder if they kept it chilled or if upon cutting there was amniotic fluid oozing,” wrote a shocked social media user.

