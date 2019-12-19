Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Baby Shower Cake Showing Foetus Moving in Womb is What Nightmares are Made of

Recently, a picture of a baby shower cake with a foetus moving inside it went viral on the Internet, leaving netizens bemused.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 19, 2019, 11:21 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Baby Shower Cake Showing Foetus Moving in Womb is What Nightmares are Made of
Photo credits: That's it I'm Cake Shaming / Facebook.

Creativity has no boundaries.

However, sometimes it can land you in trouble. Or at least, be subjected to mockery on social media.

Recently, a picture of a baby shower cake with a foetus moving inside it went viral on the internet, leaving the netizens bemused.

With some users criticizing the creativity of the bakery, while others terming the cake “monstrous”.

The picture of the cake was shared on a Facebook group That's It I'm Cake Shaming by a woman, believed to be from the US.

In the image, a foetus could be seen wearing a diaper and moving inside the cake, DailyMail reported.

The translucent and edible feature of the cake received flak too.

The cake also featured breasts, which were draped in a jumper. A pearl necklace and a flower corsage also adorned it, the report added.

Social media users spoke out against the cake and called it the “most horrible cake ever seen”. "I have no words for this monstrosity,” said a user.

There was one user who said, “I didn’t want kids before. I definitely want them now.”

Others said the image was haunting and hard to forget. “That’s haunting my dreams” said one of them.

“I can't help but wonder if they kept it chilled or if upon cutting there was amniotic fluid oozing,” wrote a shocked social media user.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram