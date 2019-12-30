Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Baby Sonic Takes Social Media By Storm, Replaces Baby Yoda as the Internet's New Favourite

The trailer shows the baby blue character sprinting through a seaside milieu and it seems that fans cannot stop gushing over the furball.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 30, 2019, 6:55 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Baby Sonic Takes Social Media By Storm, Replaces Baby Yoda as the Internet's New Favourite
The trailer shows the baby blue character sprinting through a seaside milieu and it seems that fans cannot stop gushing over the furball.

Paramount shared a glimpse of the promotional trailer for the Japanese version of the upcoming film Sonic The Hedgehog. Sonic, the main character of the live-action film, is shown to be a cuter, younger version of the Sega owned Sonic team’s 1991 creation.

The trailer shows the baby blue character sprinting through a seaside milieu and it seems that fans cannot stop gushing over the furball.

The craze behind the younger version of Sonic the Hedgehog followed the phenomenal response to The Mandalorian Baby Yoda who took the world by storm with his huge eyes and green shade.

Baby Sonic is currently taking the internet by storm where thousands of fans expressed their delight at the younger version of Sonic, seemingly pointing towards an equal craze like Baby Yoda.

While one user exclaimed that they were "robbed" for not having gotten a baby version Sonic earlier, another user tweeted that baby Sonic was "My heart." Some even drew comparisons between the two, asking, "Would you accept a flower from Baby Sonic or a cup of soup from Baby Yoda?"

Here are some of the reactions Baby Sonic got from Twitter users:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram