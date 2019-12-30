Baby Sonic Takes Social Media By Storm, Replaces Baby Yoda as the Internet's New Favourite
The trailer shows the baby blue character sprinting through a seaside milieu and it seems that fans cannot stop gushing over the furball.
Paramount shared a glimpse of the promotional trailer for the Japanese version of the upcoming film Sonic The Hedgehog. Sonic, the main character of the live-action film, is shown to be a cuter, younger version of the Sega owned Sonic team’s 1991 creation.
The craze behind the younger version of Sonic the Hedgehog followed the phenomenal response to The Mandalorian Baby Yoda who took the world by storm with his huge eyes and green shade.
Baby Sonic is currently taking the internet by storm where thousands of fans expressed their delight at the younger version of Sonic, seemingly pointing towards an equal craze like Baby Yoda.
While one user exclaimed that they were "robbed" for not having gotten a baby version Sonic earlier, another user tweeted that baby Sonic was "My heart." Some even drew comparisons between the two, asking, "Would you accept a flower from Baby Sonic or a cup of soup from Baby Yoda?"
Here are some of the reactions Baby Sonic got from Twitter users:
Baby Yoda got some competition with Baby Sonic. Sheesh. #BabySonic pic.twitter.com/b1M0zpHPkm— UrbanNoizeRmx (@UrbanNoize2) December 26, 2019
Twitter right now#BabySonic #BabyYoda pic.twitter.com/8kj8uubmZY— Nirbion (@Nirbion) December 27, 2019
-hands you baby sonic--hands you baby sonic--hands you baby sonic--hands you baby sonic- pic.twitter.com/QfDRYDDGsy— bunnnn (@XsugarkittyX) December 29, 2019
"Don't worry, Mayzie. They love you..."#babysonic pic.twitter.com/mRjQhL2LCK— Danielle Elliott (@D3lDiz) December 29, 2019
Ya I love baby sonic pic.twitter.com/TDj3d8YTVC— Jovi (@JovialNightz) December 30, 2019
