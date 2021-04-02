Baby Starves to Death in Chhattisgarh After Mother Passes Out Due to Excess Alcohol Consumption

A mother’s lack of attention could have led to the death of a newborn in Chhattisgarh. The baby died due to hunger as the mother forgot to feed her, the police said on Thursday.

The incident was reported from the Sundarganj ward area in Dhamtari district of Chhattisgarh. Dhamtari Police said the mother, wife of a motor mechanic, failed to take care of the child, as she was an alcoholic. This was the first child of the couple.

The husband had left his hometown for some business related work last Friday. The mother allegedly began drinking alcohol in the evening, continued till late night and later passed out. The baby kept crying out of hunger all night. Next morning the neighbours became suspicious as they couldn’t hear the baby’s cries anymore.

A few neighbours, who knew about the women’s alcohol habit, reached her house and found the child dead. The mother was still in a state of intoxication, according to the neighbours.

The police informed that the woman was under the influence of alcohol and she was in no condition to talk properly.

The Dhamtari police are yet to file a final report in the case. The people of Sundarganj area of Dhamtari were shocked by this heart-breaking incident.