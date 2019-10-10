Baby Turtle Found Dead After Consuming 104 Pieces of Plastic in the Ocean

A photo that has gone viral on social media shows a baby turtle lying on a steel table, next to bits and pieces of plastic. A hundred and four pieces of plastic were extracted from the turtle's stomach, who was washed up on a beach Boca Raton, Florida. The turtle died soon after.

According to reports, the turtle was already feeble and weak by the time it was retrieved and it was too late to save him. The post was shared by the official Facebook page of Gumbo Limbo Nature Center, Inc.

"100% of our washbacks that didn't make it had plastic in their intestinal tracts," the post mentions.

"This turtle, which would fit in the palm of your hand, had eaten 104 pieces of plastic. This is a sad reminder that we all need to do our part to keep our oceans plastic free," the post added.

The photo of the lifeless baby turtle has sparked an outrage online.

There are a lot of plastic objects totally unnecessary. For example... balloons, f#($+ them — Camilo Soto (@camilomusico) October 8, 2019

Sorry for being human — 루니멀 🎤~🎵 (@6m5pNtdt4gO2Vme) October 8, 2019

we have to change the world now 😢😢😢 — Marc Moreno (@Marc11_11) October 5, 2019

If this doesn't convince you to stop using plastics, we don't know what will.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.