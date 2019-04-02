LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Baby Turtle Gets Stolen and Eaten by Seagull on Live TV, Twitter Loses Its Appetite

Audiences could only watch in helpless horror as a seagull landed next to the turtles on the beach behind presenter Liz Bonnin and calmly pecked up one of the baby turtles and strode off while slurping it down.

Shantanu David | News18.com

Updated:April 2, 2019, 5:27 PM IST
A representative picture of Olive Ridley turtles crawling across the beach.
The natural world is a wild, beautiful, and mesmerizing place. It can also be utterly terrifying and uncaring, with only the fittest surviving all of the wild.

This lesson was encapsulated in a singular vignette that shocked and horrified nature lovers around the world in a recent wildlife show.

Viewers of BBC who had tuned into to the Sunday evening episode of Blue Planet Live to enjoy some wholesome family entertainment, featuring the adorable shenanigans of six baby turtles, were instead treated to a particuarly gruesome clip of the hunger games.

The six stumbling hatchlings were members of a protected species and were being released back to the sea near Australia's Heron Island. Yet even as the tiny turtle tots ambled towards the water, in their first steps toward a long life of ocean dwelling and travelling, only to have hatchlings of their own someday, a passing seagull decided to teach five of those innocent turtles a valuable life lesson; by eating the sixth.

Audiences could only watch in helpless horror as a seagull landed next to the turtles on the beach behind presenter Liz Bonnin and calmly pecked up one of the baby turtles and strode off while slurping it down. So much for being a protected critter.

But then the gull probably didn't know it was a protected species (or maybe he just didn't care, like some humans we could name). And besides, it's a fact that baby animals taste the best. That's just fact of nature. Spring lambs are tastier than old rams, springing kids are tastier than randy old goats, and veal is far superior to, well, you get the idea.

Watch the R-rated version of Finding Nemo below. Sorry, Squirt.




Twitter was pretty ticked off at the intemperate seagull and wasted no time in public shaming it, as if the bird has its own social media handle through which to learn the error of its ways.









