Baby Yoda is Mumbai Police's Hero in Meme on Risks of Sharing Bank Details

Mumbai Police are actively using memes to drive home important messages on issues like fake news, social distancing, stay home, etc. Be it Covid-19 or wishing top celebrities on their birthdays, the Mumbai Police have been giving us hilarious content.

In their latest post, the Mumbai Police have shared the importance of keeping the bank details safe. Urging people to not share their password and other details with anyone else, the post also reveals the consequence of bank fraud.

Shared on their Instagram account, the meme shows Baby Yoda, a popular character from the Star Wars universe. The post has been taken from a scene from The Mandalorian where Baby Yoda converses with another character.

When the other character asks the young Yoda to close his eyes and tell what he can see, Yoda replies that he sees nothing. To this, he is told, “That’s your bank balance after you shared your password with me, bro”.



The cops played with words in the caption as well. The line, “Share password, Do not. There is no question of Do. #YodaNoDo #ThereIsNoDo #CyberSafety #BeCyberSafe” refers to Master Yoda’s famous piece of advice given to Luke in the Star Wars series.

In the movie series, Master Yoda says, “Do or do not. There is no try,” as a lesson of doing things wholeheartedly and with full commitment.