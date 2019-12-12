After Memes, People Now Want 'Baby Yoda Sipping Tea' To Become an Emoji

The Internet has spoken: We want more of Baby Yoda.

After 'Baby Yoda' or the 'Child' as he's called by Disney, has become the talk of the Internet after the Mandalorian first found him nestled in his floating crib pod. He won people over with his adorableness, and his image of 'sipping tea' went viral. Now, people want him to be an emoji.

We could probably imagine what it looks like - a small blue and grey emoji with a brown bowl of soup - the perfect emoji to when people are fighting in a group chat, or when your friend dishes you some gossip, or just when you can't summarize up your emotions. Sometimes, a "..." just doesn't cut it.

But this emoji may soon actually exist - a group of people are petitioning on Change.org for this to become a reality. The petition, created by user Travis B. Ryan 5 wants Apple to add Baby Yoda to its collection of emojis.

"He stole our hearts and now I want him to steal our keyboard space," he writes. He also a full range of literal places you could use it in, "Your friend shares a pic of her new born baby? Respond with a cute little Baby Yoda emoji to show that you think her little rascal is cute beyond words. You’re sick and your mom texts you “do you want some soup?” Respond back with a cute little Baby Yoda to show her that your thirst for soup is insatiable. Join me into this movement and let your voices be heard."

At the time of writing this article, the petition has over 16,800 people backing it.

People who signed shared their reasons, "Baby Yoda brings happiness to everyone no matter who they are." "Baby Yoda's cuteness has received universal acclaim," wrote another, and finally, one summed it up for everyone else, "It's baby Yoda, do I need say more?"

In a world where we have an emoji for the "Input symbol for symbol," we really deserve a Baby Yoda emoji.

🔣 (Input symbol for symbols) has been the least used emoji for 28 days — Least Used Emoji Bot (@leastUsedEmoji) December 11, 2019

Apple, are you listening?

