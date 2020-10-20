Baby Yoda to Lion King, The New Pope Meme Has Started an 'Unholy' Photoshop War

It's 2020, and the correct way to sum up this year in two words would be: Anything goes.

In a pandemic which forced us all inside, the world went on a collective nostalgia trip: from Mahabharat and Ramayana on Indian TV, to resurfacing of childhood games like Animal Crossing, it only made sense if old memes also made a comeback. And now, here we are.

In 2013, a photo of our current Pope and at present climate-change activist, Pope Francis had gone viral - well, moderately viral.

The original photo is a Getty image of Pope Francis during communion while holding a Eucharist wafer. The published photograph was taken by Buda Mendes at Mass at Basilica of the National Shrine of Our Lady Aparecida on July 24, 2013, in Aparecida, Brazil.

Know your meme explains that over the next few years, the image saw several edits and variations. For example, on April 6th, 2015, Tumblr user colorsinautumn-archive shared a variation in which the Pope holds a copy of Taylor Swift's 1989 album.

Now, the meme has been dubbed 'Pope Francis Holding Things,' as the Internet has not only brought back the photo from the dead, but also managed to Photoshop anything and everything onto the Pope.

And we really do mean anything.

From Baby Yoda.

Please accept our new messiah pic.twitter.com/xo0HF3nQTh — ‍♂️Nostradumbass‍♂️ (@The_Albinoshrek) October 16, 2020

To Lion King, Spiderman and.. a ton of other references.

So I found the original image used in that Pope meme, and -- unsurprisingly -- he's holding the most holy item of all in it. #N64 pic.twitter.com/sqVqQkZ63h — N64 Today (@N64Today) October 17, 2020

pope pattern luxus edition pic.twitter.com/Hk0ymbUiKu — elli fanclub nordkiez (@flitzpiepe0815) October 16, 2020

best pope meme ever pic.twitter.com/svpgemo3WH — issa⁷ (@deokjins) October 17, 2020

To extremely relatable.

To multiple issues of the Pope x Pope x Pope himself.

pope bouta make a meme pic.twitter.com/hm1P70G2Fs — EUGENED (@Eugened_) October 17, 2020

However, not everything appears to have been taken in good humor. Some Catholics have taken offence at the Photoshopped meme, particularly as the Church believes the bread used in the Eucharist sacrament actually becomes Jesus Christ's body.

At present, however, the Photoshop war continues.