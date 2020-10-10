Baby's Expression after Spectacularly Acing 'Flip the Bottle' Challenge is Winning Internet

The bottle flip challenge has turned veteran of challenges with immense traction across the world. From most famous celebrities to commoners, the challenge became a favourite and classic of all sensations. However, none can come close to the feat put by a little baby girl.

A video showing a baby’s reaction after nailing the bottle flip challenge is not just the most adorable attempt to the trend so far but the most adorable thing on the internet today. The clip featuring the challenge was shared by the kid’s mother on social media.

In the 8-second video, the little baby is seen playing when a bottle is tossed her way. The baby cracks up and very casually she picks and flips it absentmindedly. And much to everybody’s surprise, she manages to get the trick right, without even looking at the bottle. Yes, the bottle flips and lands vertically to stand upright in its position, prompting exclamations of surprise from the family.

However, that was not all as her reaction just after doing the flip is worth noting to the camera. When she turns around and looks at the bottle, she is filled with surprise and thrill.

The little girl's expression is epic as her mouth hangs open, gleeful. She is seen immensely excited and surprised for being able to complete the challenge successfully and has left netizens amused.

The video was re-posted on Twitter by former basketball player Rex Chapman"Needed this today," he wrote while sharing the short clip.

The post went massively viral for the baby's priceless reaction and users of the platform lauded her efforts and called her adorable.

Many in the comments section loved her bottle flipping skills like a pro, others found her reaction cute.

One user commented, "Her realization that she's mastered it and beat all the adults." One Twitter user said, "The look on her face is priceless.

Yet another wrote, "Just breathtaking to think that at that age she knew to be shocked and delighted when the bottle landed upright,"