1-min read

Baby's Priceless Expression While Having Ice-Cream for the First Time is Every Foodie Ever

The video, which has been shared around 90 thousand times, liked around 500 thousand times, till now has most certainly won the internet’s heart.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 22, 2020, 12:31 PM IST
Baby's Priceless Expression While Having Ice-Cream for the First Time is Every Foodie Ever
Photo: Tiktok/ Brittany Jernigan

There has never been a doubt that ice cream is a favourite across age groups. Recently, what is breaking the internet is a video in which a baby girl can be seen devouring ice cream and her reaction after tasting the first bite of it, is literally all of us.

In a video, which has been shared on TikTok by a user who goes by the name @mamabritti, shows the baby girl having a gala time with a scoop of ice cream. In the clip, it can be seen that the baby, who is wearing a pink colour onesie, is being introduced to ice cream for the first time. After taking the first bite, the baby grabs the scoop with both her hands and looks overjoyed while devouring the dessert. In the background, it can be heard that her parents are having a good laugh after seeing the baby’s reaction.

@mamabritti

#cute #funny #waitforit #love

♬ original sound - mamabritti

The video, which has been shared around 90 thousand times, liked around 500 thousand times, till now has most certainly won the internet’s heart. It comes as no surprise that the comments section of the post is filled with reactions that call it cute, adorable etc. Some users have also commented on the little girl’s grip on the scoop of ice cream.

