'Bachpan ka Pyaar' Fame Kid Critical After Road Accident, Badshah Prays for Recovery

Sahdev Dirdo, the 10-year-old kid who got famous earlier this year when his video of singing ‘Bachpan ka Pyaar’ went viral was seriously injured after the bike he was riding pillion on skidded the road in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh. Dirdo was reportedly not wearing a helmet and he fell and suffered some head injury which are said to be serious. He was rushed to the local district hospital and then to Jagdalpur Medical College hospital. Dirdo was also visited by Sukma Collector Vineet Nandanwar and state Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel instructed Nandanwar to provide best medical aid at the earliest to the child, a press statement has said.

As soon as the news of the accident broke, Rapper Badshah, who recently created a new version of the song with Dirdo tweeted that he was in touch with the kid’s family and asked fans to pray for the injured boy.

In touch with Sahdev’s family and friends. He is unconscious, on his way to hospital. Im there for him. Need your prayers 🙏— BADSHAH (@Its_Badshah) December 28, 2021

Dirdo is a resident of the tribal-dominated and Naxal-hit Sukma district and went viral earlier this year because of his adorable video where he was seen singing ‘Bachpan ka Pyaar’ in his school uniform.

Badshah shared a video of himself lip syncing to Dirdo’s lines and it went viral. He then came back with a new version of the song in August.

