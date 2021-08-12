Back From Trip: China's Wandering Elephants Head Home After A 7-Month Long Trek

August 12 is observed as World Elephant Day as various organisations come together to create awareness about their protection and conservation. Two days before World Elephant Day, a piece of news came as a relief not only for elephant lovers but also for the residents of China’s Yunnan province. After a journey that lasted around seven months, the wandering elephants that escaped from China’s Pu’er city in Yunnan province, are finally heading home.

Following a 1300-km trek, the 14 wild Asian elephants are heading towards their habitat which is located in southwest China as they safely crossed a bridge over the Yuan River. Now, an emergency committee has been formed to ensure that the wild elephants follow the right path and return to their reserve without getting further stranded. The committee has taken a number of measures for the same. They have set up electrical fences, bait, and laid artificial roads to make sure that the herd of elephants takes the correct route.

A video, which was a compilation of drone footages, of the herd of elephants was shared by NowThis on Twitter -

After months of roaming across China's Yunnan province, a herd of 14 elephants has finally returned to their protective habitat, according to wildlife protection officials. pic.twitter.com/k4uzZ6o0a9— NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 10, 2021

The netizens were relieved on learning that the elephants were heading home as they tweeted that there is ‘no place like home.’

I'm relieved and happy they've returned to their habitat safely.— Bill Wong (@ten24get) August 10, 2021

Maybe it was their summer vacation trip?There's no place like home— Burnell Brown (@burnell_brown) August 10, 2021

Finally!!! There’s really no place like home. ❤️❤️❤️— ventot🍒 (@goddessven) August 10, 2021

I had worried about them a lot. I'm so glad they went home! 🙂— El of LA (@ElofLA) August 11, 2021

A Guardian report stated that 14 drones, more than 410 emergency personnel, and around 374 vehicles were deployed to track the location and movement of the herd of elephants. Drone footage had captured the pachyderms sleeping in a forest outside a village in Xiyang, following which measures were taken to direct them back to the reserve.

Earlier this year, drone images and videos of the animals walking through a residential area created a stir on social media and in no time went viral. Along with social media attention, it generated intense media interest sparking questions as to what prompted the epic journey of these Asian elephants in China. The news captivated attention from various media outlets across the globe.

