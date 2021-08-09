Back On Duty: Police Dog Rejoins Force After Recovering From Stab Wounds, Wins Hearts

In case you are having your Monday blues and desperately looking out for something to brighten up your day, here’s something for you — a story of a police dog stabbed brutally on duty who bounced back on his paws and came back to work. Kaiser, the police dog for the town of Croydon in England, is an adorable pooch who was attacked while he was on duty in June. However, he turned around and joined the working August this year. On August 6, the official Facebook page of Croydon Police shared a happy post welcoming Kaiser back to duty.

The page shared multiple pictures of Kaiser, one of them is a before-after collage of the canine’s face after the attack and recovery. Croydon Police Commander Dave Stringer welcomed Kaiser and his handler PC Woolcott on August 6. The Police Commander was also accompanied by the Mayor of Bromley, Councillor Russell L. Mellor. As a welcome gift, the Mayorgifted a toy to Kaiser which he enjoyed very much, as visible in the Facebook pictures. Take a look at the pictures shared by Croydon Police’s Facebook page here:

The post was soon flooded with comments from Facebook users who applauded Kaiser for his bravery. “Welcome back, PD Kaiser. Croydon is a safer place with you back on duty,” wrote one Facebook user, while another comment read, “Well done Kaiser, a true hero.”

The official Facebook page of the Mayor also shared a few pictures and cheered him up for his courage. “We are glad to see that Kaiser has made a full recovery and is not the worse for his ordeal,” read an excerpt of the post.

Kaiser’s story of bouncing back from difficulty sure drove our Monday blues away. Did it drive your away, too?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here