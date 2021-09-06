'Back-up Career': Shashi Tharoor Turns Singer With 'Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se' Rendition

Thiruvananthapuram: MP Shashi Tharoor has caught everyone's attention with his latest social media post. And no, it's not about his impeccable English but features him in a never_seen-before avatar. The MP tweeted a clip from the currently trip to Jammu and Kashmir and introduced the singer inside him to the world. Tharoor, who is in the state as a part of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information technology, attended a cultural programme hosted by Doordarshan in Srinagar. The insistence of his fellow parliamentarians took Tharoor on stage and he did not disappoint. He sang Kishore Kumar's evergreen classic 'Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se' from Rajesh Khanna and Zeenat Aman starter Ajnabee.

And while Tharoor called it an amateur performance, many were left impressed by the performance. The over two-minute-long clip went viral in no time and garnered over 71,000 views along with close to 400 likes within a few hours of its upload on Twitter.

Check it out here:

After the cultural programme by Doordarshan Srinagar for the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, I was persuaded to sing for the Members. Unrehearsed and amateur but do enjoy! pic.twitter.com/QDT4dwC6or— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 6, 2021

The reply section was flooded with users appreciating Tharoor’s talent and song selection. Netizens said that they were surprised to learn that Tharoor liked Bollywood songs.

However, Twitterati could not help but notice the touch of Tharoor's accent in his singing and said that the song was a blend of Hindi with Tharoor's English accent and Malayalam style.

Hindi song in English accent in Malayalam style.— D Prasanth Nair (@DPrasanthNair) September 6, 2021

Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also posted her reaction and appreciated Tharoor for being a 'sport'.

Haha! You are a sport!— Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) September 6, 2021

A user said that it was refreshing to see a leader singing on stage and taking it sportingly.

Its not the singing, That's definitely not so great. What matters is the COURAGE to sing. 👏— KLB (@KLB04896179) September 6, 2021

Another user compared Tharoor with Bollywood singer Arijit Singh.

Parliamentrian Arijit Singh. 😀Choice of Song was best…एक अजनबी हसीना से… — Amandeep Singh ਅਮਨਦੀਪ ਮਿਂਘ (@singhaman1904) September 6, 2021

What's your reaction to the video?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here