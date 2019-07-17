Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Backbencher Memes' are the Latest Rage and They’ll Take You on a Nostalgia Ride

Were you a backbencher in school?

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:July 17, 2019, 8:05 PM IST
'Backbencher Memes' are the Latest Rage and They'll Take You on a Nostalgia Ride
Were you a backbencher in school?
Unless you've been living under a rock, these backbencher memes must have been flooding your social media too. And they are pretty darn funny.

The idea is pretty simple. Back in school, you had the diligent, obedient kids who sat in the front and are typically known as "frontbenchers." Then there are the kids who prefer to sit right at the back and trust me when I say this, it's a completely different world back there.

Okay, to be honest, it varies from kid to kid and not every kid is nefarious to the core. But then again, you do have a few rotten apples in every class.

But what's hilarious is the series of memes that have recently gone viral on backbenchers and their "don't-care" attitude. The ones below made us laugh so much that our sides are still aching. We kid you not.

"Bad activities exist"

Backbencher: pic.twitter.com/ZzaghsaUBS

— Anant (@_Aawarahun) July 17, 2019

