'Backbencher Memes' are the Latest Rage and They’ll Take You on a Nostalgia Ride
Were you a backbencher in school?
Were you a backbencher in school?
Unless you've been living under a rock, these backbencher memes must have been flooding your social media too. And they are pretty darn funny.
The idea is pretty simple. Back in school, you had the diligent, obedient kids who sat in the front and are typically known as "frontbenchers." Then there are the kids who prefer to sit right at the back and trust me when I say this, it's a completely different world back there.
Okay, to be honest, it varies from kid to kid and not every kid is nefarious to the core. But then again, you do have a few rotten apples in every class.
But what's hilarious is the series of memes that have recently gone viral on backbenchers and their "don't-care" attitude. The ones below made us laugh so much that our sides are still aching. We kid you not.
"Bad activities exist"
Backbencher: pic.twitter.com/ZzaghsaUBS
— Anant (@_Aawarahun) July 17, 2019
Tomorrow will be a class test everyone will bring a test copy
*Le backbencher* pic.twitter.com/ggE7tTMNAV
— Berozgaar Memer (@KhandaniBakchod) July 17, 2019
Teacher :- No one will fight in my class
Backbenchers pic.twitter.com/hBr9kzbL7I
— Kamlesh jakhar (@Kamlesh96601786) July 17, 2019
Teacher - jiski fee submit nhi h kl tk submit kra dena.
Backbencher -; pic.twitter.com/WInNZULPAB
— Sau_rab_di (@Da_lie_laama) July 17, 2019
Professor:-no one bring mobile
Phone in my lecture.
Backbencher's:- pic.twitter.com/pi2i4DdDix
— Abdual Azeem🇮🇳 (@being_h_sapiens) July 17, 2019
Teacher: Solve this question in less than a minute.
Backbencher Nibbas: pic.twitter.com/7ljAKGM0BL
— Vishesh Arora (@vishesharora19) July 16, 2019
Teacher : I Want Pin Drop Silence In The Class.
Backbencher : pic.twitter.com/jTcNP68Ocy
— HãMžå🇵🇰💫(Feeno Ka Birthday💞💞) (@Oye_Hamzuuuu) July 17, 2019
Teacher : you have to come school in proper uniform
Le Backbencher : pic.twitter.com/cO0ILh3K62
— Saif Sheikh 👁️ (@saiffcasm) July 16, 2019
Teacher: Don't make noise while eating your food..
Backbencher: pic.twitter.com/k0PI5g4tX1
— Shoyab Ali 🇮🇳🌸 (@Bewakoofali) July 17, 2019
Sports Teacher : Hum aaj Fitness ke bare me bat krenge.
Backbencher : pic.twitter.com/bCks4TZVeQ
— Sourabh 🇮🇳 (@SourabhJainIET) July 17, 2019
Also Watch
-
Floods Wreak Havoc In Assam
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
JoAnn Morgan, One Of NASA's First Female Engineers, Opens Up On Sexism
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Rishikesh's Iconic 'Lakshman Jhula' Closed Down After 90 Years, Deemed Unsafe and Beyond Repair
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
TMC Not Pro-Appeasement, Didi Just Trying To Uplift The Suppressed: Nusrat Jahan
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
Chandrayaan-2: India Prepares To Launch Second Mission To Moon
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mission Mangal Trailer Has a Determined Akshay Kumar Leading a Team of Talented Scientists
- Netflix Hopes a More Affordable Subscription Plan For India is The Winning Ticket
- After #SareeTwitter, Indian Men Are 'Growing' the New Trend of #BeardTwitter
- 'SpaceX has Area 59': Elon Musk Joins In on the 'Area 51 Raid' To 'Free Aliens'
- Watch: Airline Passenger Caught Using Toes to Scroll Through In-Flight Entertainment