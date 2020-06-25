BUZZ

2-MIN READ

Backbenchers of the Internet Rejoice With Memes as CBSE Cancels Class X and XII Board Exams

Image for representation purpose only.

Stating logistical issues and the 'mental equilibrium' of the parents and their wards, the CBSE has decided to cancel remaining exams of Class X and XII boards, which were to be conducted between July 1 and 15.

Buzz Staff
  News18.com
  Last Updated: June 25, 2020, 3:30 PM IST
In a major relief to pan-India students anxiously waiting to take their board examinations amid coronavirus pandemic, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday decided to cancel remaining Class X and XII exams scheduled for July 1 to 15, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed Supreme Court.

Following the suit, ICSE also informed the Supreme Court that it is also cancelling the remaining board exams for Class X and XII.

"We took this decision due to logistical issues. Many schools are quarantine centres. Parents are also worried and so are children. Thus, the mental equilibrium stands affected," Mehta submitted before a bench led by Justice AM Khanwilkar.

He added that while there will be no exam for Class X even at a future date, there will be an option for Class XII.

"Class XII students will have an option to accepting scores on the basis of their last three internal assessments or sit in the remaining exams at a future date, which will be conducted as and when the situations are conducive," Mehta told the bench.

The news which would perhaps calm the nerves of students was rejoiced through hilarious memes on Twitter.

