Backbenchers of the Internet Rejoice With Memes as CBSE Cancels Class X and XII Board Exams

In a major relief to pan-India students anxiously waiting to take their board examinations amid coronavirus pandemic, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday decided to cancel remaining Class X and XII exams scheduled for July 1 to 15, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed Supreme Court.
Following the suit, ICSE also informed the Supreme Court that it is also cancelling the remaining board exams for Class X and XII.
"We took this decision due to logistical issues. Many schools are quarantine centres. Parents are also worried and so are children. Thus, the mental equilibrium stands affected," Mehta submitted before a bench led by Justice AM Khanwilkar.
He added that while there will be no exam for Class X even at a future date, there will be an option for Class XII.
Big news coming in. CBSE Board Exams, which were to be held from July 1-15, have been cancelled. Students will be graded on the basis of an alternative evaluation mechanism. Class XII students can either accept internal assessment marks or take the exams at a future date.— Uday Singh Rana (@UdaySRana) June 25, 2020
"Class XII students will have an option to accepting scores on the basis of their last three internal assessments or sit in the remaining exams at a future date, which will be conducted as and when the situations are conducive," Mehta told the bench.
The news which would perhaps calm the nerves of students was rejoiced through hilarious memes on Twitter.
Pending board exams #CBSE of 10th & 12th cancelled due to Corona virus..— Abhi🇮🇳 (@memewalachokara) June 25, 2020
Students : pic.twitter.com/W1MeAFJ4rL
#CBSE cancelled their remaining examinations :— Spoiled Brat (@Spoiled_brat014) June 25, 2020
Me and my boys : pic.twitter.com/hoCoYvJ15R
#CBSE cancelled examination— ਸਿੱਧੂ💕 (@siDcastic_sid) June 25, 2020
Govt. To student:- pic.twitter.com/XaxhTDhoVv
* #CBSE cancelled exams*— Atul 🇮🇳 (@dikhhat_hai_) June 25, 2020
Students to CBSE : pic.twitter.com/mk6K21HTce
#CBSE cancelled exams*— ʍօӀօԵօѵ (@Faltu_username) June 25, 2020
Meanwhile me to SC : pic.twitter.com/8yrpeP77oT
After cancellation of Board Exam #CBSE to Students pic.twitter.com/vl51wt6uif— Epic_Boy★ (@vishalrajput103) June 25, 2020
#CBSE cancelled class 12th and 10th board exam— THE | Epic Blogger | (@Kush_official_) June 25, 2020
Backbenchers After hearing this news - pic.twitter.com/NkLUcbrWdU
Government cancelled #CBSE exams— lamist (@Lamist5) June 25, 2020
Me in front of relatives - pic.twitter.com/oYWwq8uv7L
#CBSE exams got cancelled.— Harsh (@Nhiipata) June 25, 2020
Le toppers right now:- pic.twitter.com/DgqQ8VNah5
#CBSE cancelled board exams*— *GENERALWICKED HMP* (@akamanishdhawal) June 25, 2020
Meanwhile backbenchers to toppers : pic.twitter.com/rllqivkVR3
#CBSE exams cancelled....— Jaaduगरनी ।🎩✨ (@shreyapathak222) June 25, 2020
Students at home doing coffin dance... pic.twitter.com/evbB3o95qn
#CBSE #CBSEBoardExams2020 got cancelled— NV⚡😎 (@menve_s) June 25, 2020
Pic1-: Le backbencher
Pic2-: meanwhile toppers pic.twitter.com/4Xk5YJMAFW
#CBSE cancelled 10th and 12th exam:— Arpit Shrivastava (@Sarkar_stic) June 25, 2020
Toppers: main nhi mantaa
Backbenchers: pic.twitter.com/pZYPSgqMw7
Toppers after they get to know #cbse cancelled the exams😂 pic.twitter.com/qdFiGLPbwe— Sidha_memer (@Sidha_memer) June 25, 2020
#CBSE— hey_siri♥️ (@17_tanishka) June 25, 2020
Cbse cancelled exams
Me to the government waiting for the cancellation of #NEET2020 pic.twitter.com/ezwrS2mdUN
#CBSE exams. Result likely— him️nshu kakani (@baniyaboi) June 25, 2020
Cancelled. To be declared
On 15th july pic.twitter.com/2P9yROTirJ