Backbenchers of the Internet Rejoice With Memes as CBSE Cancels Class X and XII Board Exams

In a major relief to pan-India students anxiously waiting to take their board examinations amid coronavirus pandemic, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday decided to cancel remaining Class X and XII exams scheduled for July 1 to 15, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed Supreme Court.

Following the suit, ICSE also informed the Supreme Court that it is also cancelling the remaining board exams for Class X and XII.

"We took this decision due to logistical issues. Many schools are quarantine centres. Parents are also worried and so are children. Thus, the mental equilibrium stands affected," Mehta submitted before a bench led by Justice AM Khanwilkar.

Also Read: CBSE Exams at Later Date or Internal Assessment: What’s Next in Store for Class 12 Students

He added that while there will be no exam for Class X even at a future date, there will be an option for Class XII.

Big news coming in. CBSE Board Exams, which were to be held from July 1-15, have been cancelled. Students will be graded on the basis of an alternative evaluation mechanism. Class XII students can either accept internal assessment marks or take the exams at a future date. — Uday Singh Rana (@UdaySRana) June 25, 2020

"Class XII students will have an option to accepting scores on the basis of their last three internal assessments or sit in the remaining exams at a future date, which will be conducted as and when the situations are conducive," Mehta told the bench.

The news which would perhaps calm the nerves of students was rejoiced through hilarious memes on Twitter.

Pending board exams #CBSE of 10th & 12th cancelled due to Corona virus..

Students : pic.twitter.com/W1MeAFJ4rL — Abhi🇮🇳 (@memewalachokara) June 25, 2020

#CBSE cancelled their remaining examinations :



Me and my boys : pic.twitter.com/hoCoYvJ15R — Spoiled Brat (@Spoiled_brat014) June 25, 2020

#CBSE cancelled class 12th and 10th board exam



Backbenchers After hearing this news - pic.twitter.com/NkLUcbrWdU — THE | Epic Blogger | (@Kush_official_) June 25, 2020

Government cancelled #CBSE exams



Me in front of relatives - pic.twitter.com/oYWwq8uv7L — lamist (@Lamist5) June 25, 2020

#CBSE cancelled 10th and 12th exam:



Toppers: main nhi mantaa



Backbenchers: pic.twitter.com/pZYPSgqMw7 — Arpit Shrivastava (@Sarkar_stic) June 25, 2020

Toppers after they get to know #cbse cancelled the exams😂 pic.twitter.com/qdFiGLPbwe — Sidha_memer (@Sidha_memer) June 25, 2020

#CBSE

Cbse cancelled exams

Me to the government waiting for the cancellation of #NEET2020 pic.twitter.com/ezwrS2mdUN — hey_siri♥️ (@17_tanishka) June 25, 2020