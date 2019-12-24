Jharkhand result tally
Backward or Forward? Why This Video of a Man on a Swing is Dividing Internet
The hotly debated video was shot in February this year but was posted on social media only a few days ago.
Image credit: Twitter
A viral video of a man on a swing has divided the internet with thousands debating if he is swinging towards the camera or away from it.
The video was first shared by a user named Eric from Alaska on video-sharing website TikTok. The debate has now shifted to Twitter, where the video has been watched over five lakh times and has been liked over 7,000 times.
Re-post cause it blew up on tiktok, which way is he facing? pic.twitter.com/hG4DY9rg0v— T U P P E R (@ectupper) December 22, 2019
Remember the blue or gold dress debate that took social media by storm and Yanny or Laurel audio clip? Well the swing debate has caught on in a similar fashion.
The video was shot in February this year but was posted on social media only a few days ago.
Talking about the video, Eric told BuzzFeed that he and some of his friends were in Anchorage, Alaska, when they saw the man on the swing.
The scene divided opinion among Eric and his friends and so they decided to capture it on camera. They had gone to Fairbanks in Alaska for a snowboarding trip at the time of filming.
Social media saw a volley of comments on the video.
One Twitter user said, “For people wondering how some see a way and the others see another way. It's just a matter of the direction you see him balancing to. Now I can see both ways.”
Another user said: “A lot of you have never been on a swing before, and it really shows.”
There was one person on Twitter who said that “those who think he [the man] is facing the building are also extremely bad drivers”.
