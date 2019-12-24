Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Backward or Forward? Why This Video of a Man on a Swing is Dividing Internet

The hotly debated video was shot in February this year but was posted on social media only a few days ago.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 24, 2019, 6:25 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Backward or Forward? Why This Video of a Man on a Swing is Dividing Internet
Image credit: Twitter

A viral video of a man on a swing has divided the internet with thousands debating if he is swinging towards the camera or away from it.

The video was first shared by a user named Eric from Alaska on video-sharing website TikTok. The debate has now shifted to Twitter, where the video has been watched over five lakh times and has been liked over 7,000 times.

Remember the blue or gold dress debate that took social media by storm and Yanny or Laurel audio clip? Well the swing debate has caught on in a similar fashion.

The video was shot in February this year but was posted on social media only a few days ago.

Talking about the video, Eric told BuzzFeed that he and some of his friends were in Anchorage, Alaska, when they saw the man on the swing.

The scene divided opinion among Eric and his friends and so they decided to capture it on camera. They had gone to Fairbanks in Alaska for a snowboarding trip at the time of filming.

Social media saw a volley of comments on the video.

One Twitter user said, “For people wondering how some see a way and the others see another way. It's just a matter of the direction you see him balancing to. Now I can see both ways.”

Another user said: “A lot of you have never been on a swing before, and it really shows.”

There was one person on Twitter who said that “those who think he [the man] is facing the building are also extremely bad drivers”.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram