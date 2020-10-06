'Bad Boy Billionaires' is Out on Netflix and Twitter Can’t Stop Talking About Subrata Roy Episode

Investigative 'docuseries' Bad Boy Billionaires has been released on OTT platform Netflix after having its shares of controversies. The show is an investigative series on the rise and fall of India’s most infamous business tycoons like Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya who are accused in several money laundering cases.

The episodes available on Netflix feature Nirav Modi, Subrata Roy and Vijay Mallya. The three episodes ready to stream are titled "The King Of Good Times" (episode on Mallya), "Diamonds Aren't Forever" (Nirav Modi), and "The World's Biggest Family" (Subrata Roy). The brief synopsis provided of the show by the website says: "This investigative docuseries explores the greed, fraud, and corruption that built up -- and ultimately brought down -- India's most infamous tycoons."

The film landed in controversy much before its release and cases were filed against it in at least two courts and was originally slated to stream from September 2.

Earlier, Bihar lower court had restrained the makers of the series from using Subrata Roy's name. The Netflix then filed a plea in the Supreme Court against the order. However, the apex court on Wednesday refused to entertain the plea and granted the Netflix the liberty to approach the Patna High Court.

With the release of the series, social media users are having a mixed response, with some are calling it a revelation.

Watched Bad Boy Billionaires. Nothing new to see in the Vijay Mallya & Nirav Modi stories. Found the episode on Subrata Roy fascinating. Sahara Pranaam. pic.twitter.com/ZF8jnkBbPE — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) October 5, 2020

Watching #BadBoyBillionaires Anyone else furious? — Vir Das (@thevirdas) October 6, 2020

Has anyone been watching Bad Boy Billionaires on @Netflix? Watch the Subrata Roy episode for @sharatpradhan21. He reminds us of what dedicated journalism is https://t.co/sqgdR5hYVT proud that he is my friend & former colleague. — vir sanghvi (@virsanghvi) October 6, 2020

Bad Boy Billionaires is nice. But amongst the three, if there was one certified crook, it was Subroto Roy Sahara. Everyone knew he was a fraud.Allowing him to roam free for such a long time and become some sort of Hero, Is one of India's greatest blunders. — The Kaipullai (@thekaipullai) October 6, 2020

Mehul Choksi had filed a writ petition in the Delhi High Court terming the series a "prejudicial to the legal cases pending against him and also to his reputation and goodwill."

Nirav is facing trial in nearly USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case. In March 2018, Modi applied for bankruptcy protection in Manhattan, New York. In June 2018, Modi was reported to be in the UK and has applied for political asylum in Britain. Choksi is accused in nearly USD 2 billion PNB scam. Choksi and Nirav are accused in the Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank fraud case. Choksi left the country last year and was granted citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda.

Roy is an Indian businessman and the Managing Worker and Chairman of Sahara India Pariwar. Roy and two other directors were arrested for failure of the group's two companies -- Sahara India Real Estate Corporation (SIRECL) and Sahara Housing Investment Corp Ltd (SHICL) -- to comply with the apex court's August 31, 2012 order to return Rs 25,000 crore to their investors. Roy was sent to Tihar Jail by the apex court on March 4, 2014 and came out on parole after spending over two years in prison on May 6, 2016 to perform the last rites of his mother. He has been out of prison since then.

Mallya is another Indian fugitive businessman and is accused in a bank loan default case of over Rs 9,000 crore involving his defunct Kingfisher Airlines. He is presently in the United Kingdom. Mallya was also found guilty of contempt of court in 2017 for transferring USD 40 million to his children.