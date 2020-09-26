Bad Catch: Man Goes Fishing in Central Park Lakes, Reels Out Human Corpse

Central Park, New York’s lifeline on the famous Fifth avenue, stretches 51 blocks through the middle of the Big Apple. One of the most visited urban parks in the United States is news for a gruesome reason.

Recently, a man fishing at a lake in Central Park thought he had caught something big. However, he was startled to have hooked a human corpse when he reeled in his line.

Luis Castoire, 24, has been a regular in Central Park since he was 7. But Thursday’s fishing experience shocked him to disbelief.

“I hooked up on something I went to go look and then when I lifted up my line it was a body,” said Castoire. He said he started yelling at people for help and call the police.

Castoire, said, “It had black-and-white sneakers and the hair and looked like a male,” he said of the encounter around 11am.

"It was devastating, really devastating. I couldn't believe it with my own eyes, I just couldn't," he added.

Police and first responders recovered the body and determined to be a man in his 30s. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and his cause of death has not yet been determined by the medical examiner, reports the New York Daily News.

This is the third time this month that the New York Police Department (NYPD) has launched an investigation into the death of a man whose body was found in Central Park.

Earlier they had found a 59-year-old man found dead, while another was found unresponsive and unconscious with no obvious signs of life on September 7.