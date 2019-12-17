Bad Weather at the Beach Turns Starbucks Into a Wedding Ground for This Gay Couple

December 13 was supposed to be a big day for Amber Plyler and Kate Mang, who planned to say their wedding vows on the beach at Isle of Palms, South Carolina. The couple wanted to be wed in front of their four kids and a handful of friends. However, nature, it seemed, wanted to play a spoilsport, reported Huffington Post.

The weather turned dull, replete with winds and heavy rains, the couple thought of an alternative plan — to have the ceremony indoors at the hotel they were putting up. Unfortunately, the hotel could not accommodate them.

A friend of the couple, Megan Houghtaling, had an idea. Houghtaling thought they could have the ceremony at a nearby Starbucks since the couple had first met there while working as baristas. Many of the people attending the wedding were Starbucks employees, too.

Huffington Post quoted Plyler as saying, "So essentially our wedding was almost fully comprised of Starbucks partners plus close friends, our photographer Kaity Hughs, and our children."

She added that it seemed like a perfectly fitting idea to see if a Starbucks would allow a short ceremony.

The couple’s friend, Lori Smith, who is Pyler's manager at Starbucks, got in touch with the manager at the local outlet. The manager agreed and the plan materialized.

“We were all ready to go because we had really anticipated the hotel at least letting us use an empty meeting room. But in the end, that was never in the grand plan," the report further quoted Pyler as saying.

The editor of a wedding magazine who just happened to be there overheard part of the conversation and offered to help as well.

Staffers took care of the arrangement while the editor of the magazine called an event planner who helped out.

One of the Starbucks baristas, Elfie Cassell, brought her cello as well so they had some music for the ceremony.

Everything suddenly came together and the lovestruck couple was able to have a beautiful ceremony in a transformed corner of Starbucks.

