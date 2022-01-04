'Badass' Biden Trends After Video of US President Deplaning Air Force One Amid Blizzard

US President Joe Biden is no stranger to virality. This time, he is grabbing eyeballs for the way he exited from Air Force One, the official plane for presidential travel, amid a blizzard. It’s not everyday that a president of a nation is branded a ‘badass’ but Biden can lay claim to that honour too, now. A video of Biden deplaning the Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland caught people’s attention for the way he coolly handled the wind and heavy snowstorm. “President Biden looks like a badass getting off Air Force One in the snow,” wrote the Palmer Report while tweeting a picture from the scene.

President Biden looks like a badass getting off Air Force One in the snow pic.twitter.com/R3742XtCe2— Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) January 3, 2022

People praised him for the way he conducted himself with one user writing, “Dude walked down snow covered stairs in a blizzard w/o missing a beat. That ain’t easy to do. I’d have probably taken one step and then a nosedive to the ground.”

Dude walked down snow covered stairs in a blizzard w/o missing a beat. That ain't easy to do. I'd have probably taken one step and then a nosedive to the ground— JediRalts (@JediRalts) January 3, 2022

President Biden looks like an action hero getting off Air Force One in the snow pic.twitter.com/QCVEARBXkF— PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) January 3, 2022

President Biden looks like a badass getting off Air Force one in the snow pic.twitter.com/x2ze0NV8y7— jack (@lottathose) January 3, 2022

Many compared him to former President Donald Trump and how he had given a ‘rain’ check on honouring America’s war heroes because he didn’t want to “ruin his hair.”

Biden emerges from Air Force One in blinding snow.Delicate flower Trump refused to visit the WWI memorial at a U.S. military cemetery in France because it was raining. (The real reason was that he thought the dead buried there were 'losers.') https://t.co/2GlELqrgVd — Deidre (@ShoeBeDoBeDoooo) January 3, 2022

Remember in November 2018 when Trump decided to stay in a Paris hotel instead of driving 50 miles to honour America’s war dead because he didn't want to get his hair wet?Here's Joe Biden leaving Air Force One. pic.twitter.com/Y0L7yCNp7M — Chafed Charlie (@ChafedCharlie) January 3, 2022

One user said, “Biden took Air Force One back to Joint Base Andrews in the middle of a snowstorm to get back to work. Trump would still be golfing at the “Winter White House" in these conditions.”

Biden took Air Force One back to Joint Base Andrews in the middle of a snowstorm to get back to work. Trump would still be golfing at the "Winter White House" in these conditions.— Rex Zane (@rexzane1) January 3, 2022

President Biden departed Air Force One - easily walking down ice covered stairs during a GOD damn blizzard - and Trump couldn't even seem to conquer the overwhelming complexities of… FOLDING UP AN UMBRELLA. pic.twitter.com/eabagk1BPS— Paul Lee Teeks (@PaulLeeTeeks) January 3, 2022

Joe Biden arrives at Andrews Air Force Base during a snow storm.Donald would never have come out! his hair would get wet. He spent his time in MARA LAGO for 6 months & conducted his business there.Plane on termac for 40, then President Biden got back to the White House.~^¬ pic.twitter.com/YRTY1NMISH — Lillie🇺🇸🇨🇵 (@Carolinewhite40) January 3, 2022

The Independent reported that Biden was on his way back after a break in Delaware when the blizzard snowed in the US capital Washington DC. Earlier in 2021, the 79-year-old had stumbled on the Air Force One steps and trolled online.

