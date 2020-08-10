Badshah Brutally Trolled With Memes Even as He Denies Buying Fake Views for Song 'Pagal Hai'

Rapper Badshah seems to be in a soup after the 'fake followers and likes' scam in the entertainment industry came to light. Reports said that Badshah too was involved in the scam and had paid Rs 75 lakh to get views for his song Pagal Hai. However, the singer has denied the allegations and rebuffed the reports.

While the news of Badshah's alleged involvement in the scam comes as a heartbreak for his fans, Twitterati are taking a swipe at the singer using memes. Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia aka Badshah was questioned by the Crime Intelligence Unit of the Mumbai Police on Friday and Saturday.

Badshah has denied any involvement in the fake social media followers scam, which is being investigated by the Mumbai Police. The rapper issued a statement on Saturday evening, where he mentioned that he has categorically denied all allegations levelled against him while speaking to the police.

"Following the summons, I have spoken to the Mumbai Police. I have aided the officials in their investigation by cooperating and carrying out the due diligence on my part. I have categorically denied all the allegations levelled against me and made it clear that I was never involved in such practices, nor do I condone them. The investigation procedure is being executed in accordance with the law and I have complete faith in the authorities, who are handling this matter. I would like to thank all those who have conveyed their concern to me. It means a lot to me," reads the statement issued by Badshah.

The sensational scam involving several bollywood bigwigs surfaced in July following the complaint of playback singer Bhumi Trivedi where she alleged that some persons had created her fake Instagram profile and were approaching other celebrities in the entertainment industry with similar offers. The CIU began probe and the mega scam was unearthed.

The police are investigating at least 100 Social Media Marketing (SMM) firms and 54 portals all over India, which offer services of generating fake profiles, likes, comments, followers, etc, through fake IDs or bots, on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, etc, with the alleged 'followers' also being used to create social panic through rumours.