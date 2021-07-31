For your relief, Badshah has not sung a remake of Channa Mereya, so the song is saved. The famous rapper has edited a popular scene from the movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, where the song ‘Channa Mereya’ plays, to replace it with one of his own songs.

Now, for the fans of the tear-jerker scene of the film where Ayan Sanger, played by Ranbir Kapoor, sings ‘Channa Mereya’ slowly spinning his hand and himself while Arijit Singh’s voice pierces our heart, it depends upon you how you find it. However, regardless of your opinion, Badshah’s edit is going viral on Instagram. With more than one million views on the social media platform, many users are loving the edit while some are finding it funny. As you would have guessed, some users are also blaming Badshah for ruining the song.

In the edited video posted by Badshah on his Instagram, we see the famous scene from the movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, except what Kapoor’s character is singing is not ‘Channa Mereya,’ It is Badshah’s recently released song — ‘Baawla.’ Kapoor’s character appears to sing, ‘Hath uthaake hawa mein baby ghoom’ (lift your hands in air and spin) and then he slowly spins. The irony is that Badshah’s funky song somehow appears to fit the scene, creating a weird but a kind of funny juxtaposition.

Posting the video, Badshah wrote in the caption that he himself edited the video, and then he added that Dipraj Jadhav’s job is in danger. Jadhav is a famous meme creator who edits scenes from movies with dialogues and music from other movies to create funny and interesting short videos. Agreeing with the famous rapper, Jadhav wrote in a comment, “Brother, you are great!” Among the admirers of the edit is also famous actor Ayushmann Khurana. Khurana found the video awesome. However, not all Instagram users were impressed. A user wrote, “Now we are getting to see this?”

The short video posted by the rapper seems to be a promotional tactic for Badshah’s new song Baawla that was released on July 28. No matter how you find it, it does not hurt to let the sadness and pain in the song be overshadowed by some shallow humour, or does it?

