Baffling Request: Couple Asks Wedding Guest To Pay Rs 367 For Second Slice Of Cake

A bizarre request from the hosts has left a wedding guest scratching his head, so much so that he took to the Internet to show his consternation.

In the sub-Reddit ‘Weddingshaming’, a user posted a WhatsApp conversation in which he is being asked to pay 3.66 pound (Rs 367) for an extra slice of wedding cake. The fact that the hosts went through the CCTV footage of their wedding to detect this stumped a few of the users.

This is what the Original Poster (OP) wrote: “I paid for the first slice after it was announced on the day we’d be helping to pay for their cake!! Apparently didn’t count for the second."

While one user sarcastically asked the OP to take the case to the small claims court, another one expressed dismay over the hosts’ behaviour.

A bunch of amused redditors wanted to know whether the OP ended up paying for the extra slice or not.

