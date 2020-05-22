Bagheera, Is That You? Rare Black Panther Spotted in Chhattisgarh Tiger Reserve After 7 Years

A rare black panther has been spotted by officials of the Chhattisgarh forest department at the Achanakmar Tiger Reserve in Bilaspur. The panther has been spotted after a gap of more than seven years!

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the deputy director of the Reserve refused to divulge details about the panther's location in order to guarantee its safety. Earlier, another black panther had been spotted at the Udanti-Sitanadi Tiger Reserve which is located in Gariaband district.

Dipanshu Kabra, an IPS officer, posted a photo of the panther on Twitter and captioned the photo, "Found Black Panther in Achanak marg Tiger reserve forest Bilaspur Chhattisgarh, it was captured from camera installed for counting of tigers. Village people named him Bagheera."

Village people named him Bagheera 🙂@ParveenKaswan @RandeepHooda @andyserkis @chandwickboseman#wildliferescue pic.twitter.com/VS3MBK9y3J — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) May 21, 2020

