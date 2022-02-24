'Baghpat Chaat War' and 'Fighter Chacha' Get Desi Twitter's Tributes on First Anniversary

The ‘Chaat War of Baghpat’ was fought one year ago in February and the Internet is dutifully paying obeisance. If you’re not well-versed in significant historical moments, the Baghpat street fight had broken out on February 2021 last year, between two groups of vendors selling chaat who beat each other up over customers. The video had gone viral on social media, with one of the arrested men being given the title of “Einstein Chacha" and “Virus" played by Boman Irani in 3 Idiots. The video was as chaotic as it gets and Indiatimes reported that 8 men were arrested in the case. Now, about exactly a year later, Twitter is once again proving the Internet’s everlasting memory by bringing back the video and paying “tributes".

“The famous Chaat war of Baghpat was fought on this day only! Tributes to the warriors on the first anniversary of the Baghpat Chat War!" a Twitter user wrote in Hindi.

बागपत का प्रसिद्ध चाट युद्ध आज के दिन ही लड़ा गया था! बागपत चाट युद्ध की आज पहली बरसी पर योद्धाओं को नमन! pic.twitter.com/TTSinJKZVz— Mohsin Durrani (@durranimohsin) February 23, 2022

Oho, one year since this legendary street fight 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/omG8jUxq21— Vikram Bondal (@vicramb) February 23, 2022

It’s the First Anniversary of the “First Battle of Papdi-Chaat” fought at Baghpat that brought the world to its knees. pic.twitter.com/JSXvreC2n6— Yo Yo Funny Singh 🇮🇳 (@moronhumor) February 24, 2022

One year to this legendary battle of Baghpat😹😹. pic.twitter.com/PLIcaF7jAB— fuseboxkanishk (@Kanishkzzzz) February 23, 2022

Wish you all happiness and prosperity on the Anniversary of👑 The Battle of Baghpat 🎊 pic.twitter.com/uUud7vhfCr — The Great Harmonyyumm عظیم ہارمونیم💖 (@traffic_143) February 24, 2022

Today is the 1st anniversary of the “First Battle of Papdi-Chaat” fought at Baraut in Baghpat district that brought us these terrifying visuals… 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/TRvZU6jAJG— Chaitanya 🇮🇳 (@filmy_foodie) February 24, 2022

In case you’ve forgotten about “Chacha", here he is in all of his big hair glory.

Meet the BAGHPAT CHAAT WAR winner 'Chacha' Harinder Hours after a brawl between 2 rival chaat sellers in #Baghpat #UttarPradesh-one of the sellers, #Harinder nicknamed #chacha grabbed all d attention coz of his big, henna dyed hair & hilarious rolling on the floor fight style pic.twitter.com/EXY5IB6zYx — Righty nor Lefty (@akhilnaithani) February 25, 2021

According to a statement by Baghpat police, 12 people were injured and eight were arrested related to the incident. However, no serious injuries were reported.

