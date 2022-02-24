CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Buzz » 'Baghpat Chaat War' and 'Fighter Chacha' Get Desi Twitter's Tributes on First Anniversary
2-MIN READ

'Baghpat Chaat War' and 'Fighter Chacha' Get Desi Twitter's Tributes on First Anniversary

Twitter remembers Baghpat Chaat war on its first anniversary.

Twitter remembers Baghpat Chaat war on its first anniversary.

The Baghpat street fight had broken out between two groups of chaat-sellers over customers a year ago in February.

Buzz Staff

The ‘Chaat War of Baghpat’ was fought one year ago in February and the Internet is dutifully paying obeisance. If you’re not well-versed in significant historical moments, the Baghpat street fight had broken out on February 2021 last year, between two groups of vendors selling chaat who beat each other up over customers. The video had gone viral on social media, with one of the arrested men being given the title of “Einstein Chacha" and “Virus" played by Boman Irani in 3 Idiots. The video was as chaotic as it gets and Indiatimes reported that 8 men were arrested in the case. Now, about exactly a year later, Twitter is once again proving the Internet’s everlasting memory by bringing back the video and paying “tributes".

“The famous Chaat war of Baghpat was fought on this day only! Tributes to the warriors on the first anniversary of the Baghpat Chat War!" a Twitter user wrote in Hindi.

In case you’ve forgotten about “Chacha", here he is in all of his big hair glory.

According to a statement by Baghpat police, 12 people were injured and eight were arrested related to the incident. However, no serious injuries were reported.

Buzz Staff

first published:February 24, 2022, 11:46 IST