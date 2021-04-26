buzz

Bairstow's 'Reaction' After Missing Out Super Over for SRH Against DC Goes Viral on Twitter
2-MIN READ

Bairstow's 'Reaction' After Missing Out Super Over for SRH Against DC Goes Viral on Twitter

DIsney+ Hotstar (Twitter screengrab).

DIsney+ Hotstar (Twitter screengrab).

Sensing that the result could have been different for Sunrisers Hyderabad had Jonny Bairstow been asked to bat the Super Over, IPL fans pulled up a photo of the SRH opener and imagined his reaction from the dugout.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s decision to not send fresh legs and in-form opener Jonny Bairstow in IPL 2021’s first Super Over against Delhi Capitals on Sunday baffled fans and cricket pundits alike. Instead, a visibly tired Kane Williamson was asked to join the SRH captain David Warner in a bid to pull off victory after both teams tied at 159 in the thrilling encounter. The decision perhaps proved costly as SRH could only set a target of 8 in the Super Over which Rishabh Pant’s DC crossed on the final delivery.

Bairstow had scored 38 off 18 balls and was the only other SRH specialist batsman to register a double-digit score apart from Kane Williamson (66 off 51 balls), as Hyderabad took the game to the Super Over, scoring 159/7 and tying the score with DC (159/4).

Skipper David Warner, who made 6 off 8 before running himself out, came out to bat with Williamson as the duo managed just 7 runs from Axar Patel’s Super Over. In reply, Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant knocked off the runs, claiming their fourth win of the season, while SRH succumbed to their fourth loss of the season. With this win, DC jumped to the second spot while SRH slipped to seventh.

Sensing that the result could have been different had Bairstow been asked to bat the Super Over, IPL fans pulled up a photo of the SRH opener and imagined his reaction from the dugout upon seeing Willaimson and Warner out in the middle.

Meanwhile, Warner’s one short in the final ball of Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Super Over eventually proved to be a costly affair that helped the Capitals secure a win.

In the final ball of SRH’s Super Over, Warner ran two runs, but had marginally run the first one short. It meant SRH ended with 7 on the board. Chasing 8, DC managed to get it off the last ball. Had that not been a one short, the game would have gone into another Super Over.

first published:April 26, 2021, 11:29 IST