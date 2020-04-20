Bakery Left Awestruck after Generous Customer Pays Rs 76,000 on Doughnut

The Tremont Goodie Shop in Upper Arlington, a bakery that has been open for more than 70 years in central Ohio, received a generous gift from an old customer who wanted to help them stay afloat during these difficult economic times.

The customer felt he had to support his favorite sweet shop and called on them to order his favorite pastry, a chocolate-covered, custard-filled pastry, offering to pay them $1,000 (INR 76000 approx) for what would normally cost him $1.50.

According to reports, the generous customer, who didn’t want to be named, had been visiting the bakery "for 40 or 50 years".

"He called and asked us if he would be able to give us $1,000 for his doughnut," said Emilie Smith, the manager of the family-owned bakery. "I got choked up. He asked again 'would that be ok?' because there was silence on the line."

She said she managed to choke out a "yes, of course, it would be ok!" and that she had never expected this generosity.

Taking to Facebook to share this great news, Tremont Goodie Shop said that the customer ordered a single custard doughnut and paid $1,000 for it.

"We are in tears," they wrote and shared a photo of what appeared to be a doughnut in a paper bag with a heart drawn on it. This is a custard doughnut for $1,000 to help keep us in business. What a blessing."

According to Smith, the customer has helped before also with small acts of kindness such as bringing employees pizza when he was staying away from the shop because he was "trying to lose weight.

