BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Bakery Left Awestruck after Generous Customer Pays Rs 76,000 on Doughnut

(Image: The Tremont Goodie Shop/Facebook)

(Image: The Tremont Goodie Shop/Facebook)

According to Smith, the customer has helped before also with small acts of kindness such as bringing employees pizza when he was staying away from the shop because he was "trying to lose weight.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 20, 2020, 1:16 PM IST
Share this:

The Tremont Goodie Shop in Upper Arlington, a bakery that has been open for more than 70 years in central Ohio, received a generous gift from an old customer who wanted to help them stay afloat during these difficult economic times.

The customer felt he had to support his favorite sweet shop and called on them to order his favorite pastry, a chocolate-covered, custard-filled pastry, offering to pay them $1,000 (INR 76000 approx) for what would normally cost him $1.50.

According to reports, the generous customer, who didn’t want to be named, had been visiting the bakery "for 40 or 50 years".

"He called and asked us if he would be able to give us $1,000 for his doughnut," said Emilie Smith, the manager of the family-owned bakery. "I got choked up. He asked again 'would that be ok?' because there was silence on the line."

She said she managed to choke out a "yes, of course, it would be ok!" and that she had never expected this generosity.

Taking to Facebook to share this great news, Tremont Goodie Shop said that the customer ordered a single custard doughnut and paid $1,000 for it.

"We are in tears," they wrote and shared a photo of what appeared to be a doughnut in a paper bag with a heart drawn on it. This is a custard doughnut for $1,000 to help keep us in business. What a blessing."

According to Smith, the customer has helped before also with small acts of kindness such as bringing employees pizza when he was staying away from the shop because he was "trying to lose weight.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    14,175

    +880*  

  • Total Confirmed

    17,265

    +1,149*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    2,547

    +245*  

  • Total DEATHS

    543

    +24*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 20 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,614,289

    +40,696*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,404,325

    +74,786*

  • Cured/Discharged

    624,798

    +29,569*  

  • Total DEATHS

    165,238

    +4,521*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres