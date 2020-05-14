Baking Bad: Woman's Attempt at Making Bread Leaves Twitter in Splits

People have a penchant to laugh on other’s misfortunes especially when they are about gaffes. It is no surprise that the internet is flooded with “fail videos” with netizens having a hearty laugh.

One such video that has the internet in splits is that of a woman’s hilarious failed attempt at baking bread. The clip begins with the woman preparing a dough to be flattened. She applies dry flour on both sides of the dough after which she places the dough on the board. The trouble begins as soon as she starts flattening the dough using a rolling pin. She ends up tipping her pastry board and the plate of flour flies into her face.

Posted on Facebook by a Chilean man Andres Percu Alegria, the video has garnered over 9 million views and has been shared by more than 5 lakh users.

The video has been captioned in Spanish. “La nueva forma de hacer pan jajajaja”, which in English translate to (The new way of making bread hahahaha)

The post has attracted over 77 thousand comments with the majority of the people dropping the laugh out loud emoji.