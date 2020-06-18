Balancing Act: Boy from Yemen Builds Tallest 'Egg Tower' Ever, Bags Guinness World Record

In a bizarre new record, a 20-year-old boy from Yemen has just broken the world record for building the tallest stack of eggs ever and getting it to stay for at least five seconds.

Mohammad Muqbel, a resident of Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, built a stack of three eggs that were stacked neatly, one on top of the other.

20-year-old Yemini bags Guinness record with tower of three eggshttps://t.co/ffM2O10Zpw pic.twitter.com/uklPkuDYJM — Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) June 18, 2020

The wonderful feat did not go unnoticed with authorities at the Guinness World Records (GWR) noting that the tower was indeed the "largest stack of eggs" that there ever was, Khaleej Times reported.

As per Muqbel, the feat was not easy as the boy had to figure out the centre of each egg's mass and stack them on the tiny and precarious tip of the egg.

According to rules by GWR, the eggs had to be fresh hens' eggs and no additional material such as adhesive or strings could be used to balance the eggs. The video went viral on social media with many complimenting the boy's skills and patience.