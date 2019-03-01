LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
6-min read

Bald and Beautiful: Cancer Survivor's Bridal Photoshoot is Redefining the Perception of Beauty

The intensive chemo had an effect on the way she looked. But that has not stopped Navi Indran Pillai from being the most glowing and beautiful bride there ever was.

News18.com

Updated:March 1, 2019, 5:34 PM IST
Bald and Beautiful: Cancer Survivor's Bridal Photoshoot is Redefining the Perception of Beauty
Source: Instagram/Celes Gerard
Her laughter is infectious, her charm is unmissable and her grace is inspiring. Meet Vashnavi Poovanedran aka Instagrammer Navi Indran Pillai, whose bridal wedding shoot is giving cancer patients and survivors around the world hope.

Navi was only 22 when she was diagnosed with third stage breast cancer in 2013. After a lumpectomy and several sessions of chemo therapy, Navi was declared cancer free in 2015. However, a random health check-up last year revealed that her cancer has returned.

However, not one to take things lying low, Navi decided to celebrate herself instead of feeling sorry and become an inspiration for all those suffering performance.

The intensive chemo had an effect on the way she looked. But that has not stopped Navi from being herself and enjoying her life just like the rest. In fact, Navi is set to get married and her wedding photo shoot is so beautiful and inspiring that her followers couldn't stop raving.

Navi, who is now 28-years-old, has been calm and cheerful in the face of adversity and has put up a stern fight against cancer, all of which is documented on her Instagram feed. And her recent photos, which feature her in brightly coloured bridal attire and jewelry.

But it was not the accessories but rather the striking bride herself which arrested most of the attention. Navi shone in flawless make up, decked in jewelry including a bejeweled headpiece. In addition, she wore a white tulle veil that did not need any pins to fix.

"Cancer treatments has given us alot of limitations, has robbed us from beauty and taken away our confidence. As a little girl, we have always dreamt of what our big day will be like and how we would look as a bride," Navi wrote in one of her Instagram posts. "But having cancer has stripped some of us from fulfilling these dreams. A lot of cancer survivors have postponed or even cancelled their big day."

The shoot was done by wedding photographer Celes Gerard who wrote in an Instagram post, Navi "told me her idea was to portray herself as a bride, but has got loads of complications to deal with, and this bride is going to be an example, that life still can go on if you put your heart to it. This bride, made the whole concept effortless for me!"

The photos have been generating a lotof positive responses online with many agreeing that cancer treatment was tough but that personal will could help one brave all adversities.

View this post on Instagram

@naviindranpillai told me her idea was to portray herself as a bride, but has got loads of complications to deal with, and this bride is going to be an example, that life still can go on if you put your heart to it. This bride, made the whole concept effortless for me!

A post shared by Celes Gerard (@celesgrd) on





View this post on Instagram

The next person Navi got on board was @pattushastra of course! I knew they could never go wrong with the saree selection and I just love their professionalism. . . . And here we have the bride jumping in joy mode. Once a dancer, always a dancer I guess! She also wanted this idea to be an inspiration not only for cancer patients but to those who are having a tough time

A post shared by Celes Gerard (@celesgrd) on



View this post on Instagram

Cancer treatments has given us alot of limitations, has robbed us from beauty and taken away our confidence. As a little girl, we have always dreamt of what our big day will be like and how we would look as a bride. But having cancer has stripped some of us from fulfilling these dreams. Alot of cancer survivors has postponed or even cancelled their big day. For me, as a cancer survivor, I dreamt the day I marry the love of my life. Dreamt, what it is like to look like a bride, to feel like a bride. Having gone through cancer treatments (chemotherapy, etc.), losing my hair was by far the hardest thing I ever had to go through. I felt that I was not beautiful enough to be loved and was not beautiful enough to look or ever feel like a bride. Hair, it is our 'crowning glory' and having that taken away from you is devastating. But we choose to accept what we have, appreciate what we are and welcome what is coming . . So here it is, Bold Indian Bride.

A post shared by Celes Gerard (@celesgrd) on









A glowing bride if ever there was one, Navi's photos are helping her inspire thousands of women who face a loss of self-esteem, self-worth and confidence following the physical effects of prolonged chemotherapy. Kudos to her will and strength of mind.


