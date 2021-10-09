Bald Man Undergoes Hair Transformation, Netizens Say He Looks '10 Years Younger'

A man had a unique trip back in time where he shed off roughly 10 years from his age by undergoing an amazing hair system procedure. A video of the procedure was shared by a user called Novo Cabelo Hair and is going viral on various social media platforms. In the viral video, a 39-year-old man named Graham has come with intentions to revamp his ageing looks. The camera pans 360-degrees and shows Graham with a bald spot and traces of grey on his head. “This is Graham. He is 39 and wanted to know if a hair system would knock some years off,” read the in-video caption. So at the Ruma Hair Salon, Southport, England, the procedure to give Graham the makeover of his lifetime begins.

Basically, a hair system is a cross-over between a wig and a hair transplant. The wig is made of real hair and is cut according to the requirements of the customer. The ‘system’ is then applied to the head with the help of adhesive and lotions that keep it intact without damaging the skin. The video consists of clips of each step tailored into one to give an idea of the entire procedure, from matching the hair colour to snapping the final blade on the hair.

Watch the video here:

The result at the end of the video is mind-boggling as Graham looks completely different from where the video started. Netizens were astounded to see this amazing transformation and applauded the work done on Graham’s head.

“10 years younger,” exclaimed one user. “Amazing,” said another. One user wrote, “Brilliant. He looks in his late 20s.”

Just like Graham, there are many transformations that the page shared.

This transformation is equally outstanding as the one Graham went under.

Here’s another:

What do you think of these marvelous makeovers?

