Balenciaga Earrings Worth Rs 20,000 Made from Shoelaces Leave Twitter Tied Up in Outrage

Balenciaga has yet again left netizens confused with its latest launch and this time, it is all about bizarre shoelace earrings. Dubbed ‘Plated Earrings’ on their official website, it is the brand’s attempt to incorporate everyday objects into the house’s jewellery collection. The new arrival is available for order and comes with bow detailing, made of shoelaces. The stock has arrived in two ranges – one made of pink and black polyester shoelaces while the other from black and white polyester. The product only has a hook with the brand’s logo engraved on the plate while the shoelaces are attached to it.

The cost of the earrings has shocked Twitter and left it furious. As shared by a verified fashion page on Instagram named Highsnobiety, the black bow shoelace earrings are priced at a whopping $261 or around Rs 20,800. The bicolour shoelaces design that is attached to the logo plate of Balenciaga has been creating a massive noise on social media. Take a look at the product below:

After the launch of Balenciaga Shoelace Earrings, a section of netizens took to social media to troll the brand. A user commented, “Stop this nonsense.” Another claimed in and stated that the brand is over-experimenting with their consumers. “Balenciaga can make a diaper for adult for a rack and people would still cop,” wrote one user. According to one Twitter user, the brand is just trolling rich kids, “If rich kids can’t see that Demna and Balenciaga are trolling them by now, I don’t know what more evidence can prove it. These shoelace earrings will set you back $261 and pair nicely with the $1,790 Balenciaga trash bag.”

As per the information given on the site of Balenciaga, the earrings are made of polyester, cotton and brass and are to be cleaned only with a “soft cloth.”

For those unaware, just weeks ago, the fashion brand faced major backlash on the internet for launching a trash bag priced at $1,790 (approximately Rs 1 lakh).

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here