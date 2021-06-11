'This Better be a Joke': Balenciaga Has Mounted Crocs on Heels and Twitter Can't Seem to Look Away

For the longest time Crocs’ footwear has been under the radar of the Fashion police for its design but the brand’s popularity defied any negative review thanks to its comfort. The famous clogs are perfect for wearing during a walk outside and not anything fancy. However, this latest collaboration of luxury fashion brand Balenciaga and Crocs for heeled crossover footwear lineup just defies the comfort that the crocs stood for.

The new collection includes two pairs of shoes — knee-high Crocs boots and heel Crocs, available in black and bright green. While the new lineup has not hit the market yet, their viral pictures have already sent social media into a frenzy.

Heels by Balenciaga x Crocs. pic.twitter.com/OedYUJrdgM— gastt (@_gastt) June 6, 2021

how would u even dress for a fit with this type of footwear??— stash (@boolininhere) June 7, 2021

This better be a joke or I am going to get unreasonably violent towards whoever thought this was a good idea.— Mantra (@IPG_Mantra) June 8, 2021

lord help these designers to stop this foolery, cuz wtf is this pic.twitter.com/T0D7P083F4— sushiluvr (@sushiluvrr) June 8, 2021

What’s your reaction to the new designs? This is not the first time that the two brands are coming together for collaboration. In 2018, Balenciaga had introduced a 10 cm platform version of the crocs that were available in bright yellow and pink colour.

Never give a shit about designer shoes but I would literally die for a pair of yellow balenciaga platform crocs actual dream shoes I'd get married in them pic.twitter.com/rdtaJqbqgD— keef (@elliemaekeef) April 16, 2020

Crocs often collaborates with different footwear brand across the world to give a new twist to the design of their popular clogs. In 2020, the shoe brand had collaborated with Liberty London introducing a series of clogs and slides with a silk scarf. Crocs also collaborated with eatery joint KFC and came with sandal covered with chicken print and striped base.

Crocs x KFC and Crocs x Peeps? What is happening? pic.twitter.com/asDebwO8KW— Qondi (@QondiNtini) June 9, 2021

Ever since its introduction in 2002 Crocs have been a debated issue for fashion followers but it hardly mattered to fans of Crocs. The comfort footwear is popular across age groups, so, from young kids to old people, everyone just loves the comfort that it offers. The brand has been also quite popular among celebrities and high-profile artists like Diplo, Justin Bieber, Bad Bunny, are often seen sporting Crocs in their outings.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here