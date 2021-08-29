Balenciaga Sells 'Thailas' for Rs 1.5 Lakh and Desis Have a Bag-full of Memes

Every Indian household has many quintessential items used on a daily basis. One of those items is the blue-red-white check shopping bags, or “thailas" as they are commonly known. Luxury fashion brand Balenciaga is now selling a similar-looking product for a whopping Rs 1.5 lakh. Yes, you read that right. An Instagram user recently stumbled upon the brand’s latest collection where models are posing in front of various iconic monuments around the world. What caught the man’s attention were the shopping bags.

According to Balenciaga’s website, the Barbes East-West Shopper Bags are priced between $1,950 to $2,090. While the material being 100% calfskin leather might justify the price, the colour pattern would definitely give desis “thaila" vibes.

As the post went viral, Indian netizens could not hold themselves back from reacting hilariously to the price. While comedian Rohan Joshi commented, “TIL I have four Balenciaga bags at home," another user commented, “brb grabbing one from my aaji’s collection to call it heirloom."

The reactions and banter were not just limited to Indians as people from other countries too reacted to the brand’s astonishing price.

balenciaga is out there selling these carrier bags for over a grand when us asians have been using them for years for like less than a pound!! pic.twitter.com/4raYaBWqkz— magic 8 ball (@changbinneslove) August 25, 2021

Balenciaga be like: Balenciaga Checkered Carrier Bag, $2,090, shipping free exclusive. But then, this is Ghana must Go Sha, Inflation just rose the biggest size of this bag to N900 in Ipaja. https://t.co/zMXjFhqRNQ— OLUWAGBEMILEKE MENSAH (@CalebsLeke) August 25, 2021

Not Balenciaga selling a ghana must go bag for 2k pic.twitter.com/gRw2A7lbJ1— Yaa Baby (@eennnnooooo) August 25, 2021

This is not the first time that an international luxury brand has priced a desi item at such an extraordinary price. Italian fashion house Gucci was recently slammed for its new ‘range of kaftans’ that was being sold at an exorbitant price. Inspired by the Indian culture, the ‘floral embroidery organic linen kaftan’ ranges from USD 2,100 (Rs 1.5 lakh) to USD 3,500 (Rs 2.5 lakh), which definitely left desi netizens scratching their heads.

