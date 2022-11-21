Balenciaga Slammed Over 'Disturbing' Ads Showing Little Girls With Teddies in Bondage Gear

Luxury brand Balenciaga is courting controversy with an ad campaign that many online have deemed “disturbing" and “inappropriate". One of the ads from Balenciaga’s website shows a child model standing on a bed holding a teddy wearing what appears to be bondage gear. Another photo that features on the gift shop section shows another child holding a teddy in similar gear. At the time of writing this article, all of Balenciaga’s Instagram posts appear to have been removed.

Photographer Gabriel Galimberti who shot the photos for Balenciaga shared another snap on his Instagram, where another little girl is shown in a room featuring a variety of items, including the two teddies in bondage gear. Twitter users have been severely criticising the campaign.

Balenciaga using photos of little girls playing with teddy bears dressed in bondage gear on their website. Lovely. pic.twitter.com/mYnt0CJuif— Slarty Bartfast (@DatCatDer) November 20, 2022

Looks like the case mentioned in the slip opinion is Ashcroft v Free Speech Coalition. Although the full case name is obscured by other paper, in context that citation would make sense. pic.twitter.com/n1Of1CI9o2— Cernovich (@Cernovich) November 21, 2022

Balenciaga is giving some unsettling vibes. 1. Why is there a child holding a bdsm bear on the front page. 2. Why is it when you scroll down you see a purse with papers that read “speech coalition” “p0rnography” and “sexual inter coarse”??? pic.twitter.com/xD3bohGy4q — (@KlMBXRLY) November 20, 2022

I thought people were trolling, but nope. It’s real. Maybe this is why Balenciaga left Twitter. They don’t want to be held accountable. Yes, these are children holding teddy bears dressed in bondage outfits. pic.twitter.com/zBlACUiZjo— Sav! (@thisissavvy1) November 21, 2022

This trend of pushing boundaries using sex kinks to look edgy is filtering from advertising to adults, to now children.It isn't edgy or disruptive. Is ethically wrong.Balenciaga can get in the bin. https://t.co/Y44XdcL0CQ — B e l é n . W i l s ♀️n (@beleno) November 20, 2022

#Balenciaga wth is this ? You’re really out here using children to pose with bdsm bears ??? Gross! What are you trying to promote exactly??!!!! @KKHOfficial you’re promoting this company? #NOTokay pic.twitter.com/TqdrVphkcD— WifeLife (@KittyBaby954) November 21, 2022

Earlier, after Elon Musk’s takeover, Balenciaga erased its profile from the platform.

