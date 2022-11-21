CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Buzz » Balenciaga Slammed Over 'Disturbing' Ads Showing Little Girls With Teddies in Bondage Gear
2-MIN READ

Balenciaga Slammed Over 'Disturbing' Ads Showing Little Girls With Teddies in Bondage Gear

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: November 21, 2022, 14:57 IST

International

Balenciaga's ad featuring child models is being criticised. (Photos: Balenciaga website)

Balenciaga's ad campaign featured child models holding teddy bears in what appears to be bondage gear.

Luxury brand Balenciaga is courting controversy with an ad campaign that many online have deemed “disturbing" and “inappropriate". One of the ads from Balenciaga’s website shows a child model standing on a bed holding a teddy wearing what appears to be bondage gear. Another photo that features on the gift shop section shows another child holding a teddy in similar gear. At the time of writing this article, all of Balenciaga’s Instagram posts appear to have been removed.

Photographer Gabriel Galimberti who shot the photos for Balenciaga shared another snap on his Instagram, where another little girl is shown in a room featuring a variety of items, including the two teddies in bondage gear. Twitter users have been severely criticising the campaign.

Earlier, after Elon Musk’s takeover, Balenciaga erased its profile from the platform.

A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what's creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo

first published:November 21, 2022, 14:57 IST
last updated:November 21, 2022, 14:57 IST