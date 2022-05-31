Bali Photographer Walking on Aircraft Wing on Cliff Edge Leaves Netizens Anxious

A scenic beach, vast ocean and mesmerizing mountains. These are some of the common elements in most Insta-worthy posts. But, what is not common is someone walking on the wing of an aircraft till the edge that is parked on a hill. A video has recently gone viral that shows a photographer from Bali, Indonesia, casually walking to the edge of an aircraft wing that overlooks a cliff. Uploaded by the Instagram page Earth Pix, the clip features photographer Koming Darmawan pulling off the nerve-wracking act to get the most captivating visuals.



Netizens were left thrilled as they felt a vicarious adrenaline rush watching the video. With the view of lush green hills and picturesque ocean, Koming gets out of the plane door and proceeds to walk on its wing.

Koming continues to walk on the wing and reaches the edge of it in a breathtaking stunt. As the camera pans, it captures the breathtaking landscape and the sheer height at which the aircraft remains parked.

Going by the caption, the plane happens to be a retired Boeing aircraft that has been placed on a seaside cliff. It is also learned that the aircraft will be turned into a tourist attraction near the Nyang-Nyang beach in Uluwatu Badung Regency.

The photographer’s stunt has garnered nearly 13.2 million views on Instagram. “I swear if I was the one walking, ill fall down directly,” joked one user. For another user, her heart “just dropped” watching the video.

“My knees went weak watching him go to the end,” one wrote. Another viewer too got anxious and wrote, “I have so much anxiety watching him walk out on that wing.”

One noted that although the attraction offers an amazing view, he would be crawling on the wing out of fear.

The spot is indeed a unique and thrilling one, so tell us if you will be willing to test your limits there?

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.