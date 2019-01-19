English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Ball Lele Nahin Toh Bolega Retirement Le Rahe Ho': Dhoni Remembers to Give the Ball Back This Time
Mahi's fans would remember the rumours about Dhoni's retirement because he took the ball back with him to the dressing room after losing India-England ODI series in July last year.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni just silenced his critics and retirement rumors with a witty gesture in Melbourne that has left the internet marveling at the tenacity and confidence of the former Indian captain.
With it's Friday victory in Melbourne, team India managed for the first time to win both aTest and an ODI series in Australia on the same tour. And the victory was due, in no small measure to Dhoni who lifted the man of the series award after scoring his third consecutive half-century at the three match Gillette ODI series on Friday, adding another feather to his already overcrowded cap.
Dhoni's unbeaten 87* along with Kedar Jadhav's 61* propelled India to a comfortable run chase after Australia were bundled out for a modest score of 230 as Yuzvendra Chahal bagged 6 in his 10 overs for 42 runs. In doing so, India also registered its maiden ODI bilateral series win (2-1) in Australia, winning the final ODI at MCG by 7 wickets.
However, the moment of the match came once it was over with Mahi handing the ball back to the coach saying, "Ball lelo nahi to bolega retirement lerahe ho." (Take the ball or they'll say I'm retiring.)
Fans of the cricketer would remember the controversy that surrounded Dhoni's retirement during the three-match India-England ODI series in July last year when England beat the Indian team.
At the end of the match, Dhoni had taken the ball from the umpire and retreated to the dressing room, fueling rumors about a retirement. His 'snail-paced' innings in the series were also highly criticized. Many at the time even pointed out that the ball-gesture was similar to the one he had exhibited when the former skipper was retiring rom Test cricket.
However, with the recent, consistent performance in the ODI series and the 'Man of the Series' crown, Mahi has put his critics to rest. And sure enough, fans found another reason to celebrate and cheer their hero.
See #Dhoni when gave ball to the coach and said " Ball lelo nahi to bolega retirement lerahe ho"
even even #Dhoni wants to play more. #AUSvIND #INDvAUS #Chahal #Jadhav #WhistlePodu@ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/B5dMVQEzhR
— Lakshay Rohilla (@lakshayrohilla3) January 18, 2019
When Dhoni said Sanjay Bangar "Ball lelo nahi toh bolenge ki retirement le raha hai"
Last year on England tour Dhoni took ball from Umpire after last ODI and people assumed that he would retire so Dhoni was careful this time #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/OS08d1D1zl
— Abhijeet (@TheYorkerBall) January 18, 2019
MSDhoni To Sanjay (Batting Coach) :-
"Take The Ball Or Again Some People Will Say I'm Taking Retirement" pic.twitter.com/xQfaelhxtu
— MS Dhoni MS Dhoni #Dhoni (@Im_DhoniFC) January 18, 2019
#Dhoni to Bangar, handing over the match ball: Bolenge retirement ke liye utaaya hai
And WTF is #Khaleel doing to Shami? #AusvInd pic.twitter.com/VrcsO6ZY78
— Harsha ہرشا (@Hramblings) January 18, 2019
You thought he was a spent force, a burden on team and now should retire. Here is MS Dhoni even at 37 telling you how to chase at MCG by scoring 72% of his 87 runs by running. Batted 114 balls - his second longest resolve in a successful chase. #AusvInd
— Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) January 18, 2019
Dhoni Stumped Shaun Marsh.
Batted at number four.
Dropped first ball.
Hit his third consecutive fifty.
Went on to score 87 runs from 114 balls. Produced an incredible match-winning innings.
Age is just a number.#AusvInd pic.twitter.com/w3mEJ1pQUi
— Harshit Krishna (@krishnaharsh007) January 18, 2019
