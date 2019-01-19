LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
3-min read

'Ball Lele Nahin Toh Bolega Retirement Le Rahe Ho': Dhoni Remembers to Give the Ball Back This Time

Mahi's fans would remember the rumours about Dhoni's retirement because he took the ball back with him to the dressing room after losing India-England ODI series in July last year.

News18.com

Updated:January 19, 2019, 11:11 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Ball Lele Nahin Toh Bolega Retirement Le Rahe Ho': Dhoni Remembers to Give the Ball Back This Time
Mahi's fans would remember the rumours about Dhoni's retirement because he took the ball back with him to the dressing room after losing India-England ODI series in July last year.
Loading...
Mahendra Singh Dhoni just silenced his critics and retirement rumors with a witty gesture in Melbourne that has left the internet marveling at the tenacity and confidence of the former Indian captain.

With it's Friday victory in Melbourne, team India managed for the first time to win both aTest and an ODI series in Australia on the same tour. And the victory was due, in no small measure to Dhoni who lifted the man of the series award after scoring his third consecutive half-century at the three match Gillette ODI series on Friday, adding another feather to his already overcrowded cap.

Dhoni's unbeaten 87* along with Kedar Jadhav's 61* propelled India to a comfortable run chase after Australia were bundled out for a modest score of 230 as Yuzvendra Chahal bagged 6 in his 10 overs for 42 runs. In doing so, India also registered its maiden ODI bilateral series win (2-1) in Australia, winning the final ODI at MCG by 7 wickets.

However, the moment of the match came once it was over with Mahi handing the ball back to the coach saying, "Ball lelo nahi to bolega retirement lerahe ho." (Take the ball or they'll say I'm retiring.)

Fans of the cricketer would remember the controversy that surrounded Dhoni's retirement during the three-match India-England ODI series in July last year when England beat the Indian team.

At the end of the match, Dhoni had taken the ball from the umpire and retreated to the dressing room, fueling rumors about a retirement. His 'snail-paced' innings in the series were also highly criticized. Many at the time even pointed out that the ball-gesture was similar to the one he had exhibited when the former skipper was retiring rom Test cricket.

However, with the recent, consistent performance in the ODI series and the 'Man of the Series' crown, Mahi has put his critics to rest. And sure enough, fans found another reason to celebrate and cheer their hero.

















Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!

*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram