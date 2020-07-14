'Ballet is Not Only for Girls': Young Nigerian Boy's Love for the Dance Form Goes Viral

A video of an 11-year-old Nigerian boy dancing in the rain went viral on the internet.

According to report in BBC, Anthony Mmesoma Madu had mentioned that in the place where he lives there are no male ballet dancers. He has been learning the dance form at Leap of Dance Academy in Lagos. This academy was founded in 2017 by Daniel Ajala Owoseni. Daniel has been teaching the art form free of cost without any dance space.

He told the channel, "When people see ballet they think it is only for girls, they don’t know it is not only for girls. How I want them to see me is when I am dancing they know that there is a male ballet dancer."

The little dancer revealed that he loves the art form and while he is dancing he feels like he is dreaming.

Snippets of his barefoot ballet dance video in the rain were widely shared on the internet. Reacting to that he said, "My dancer teacher told me that plenty of people have seen my video. I was very very happy."

Further, the little dancer looks up to his dance teacher and feels delighted to see him dance too.

Dance coach Daniel Ajala Owoseni said, "Anthony is a very committed student. Right from day one, he has always been very time conscious. We are trying to change stereotypes around ballet dance. Boys can actually do ballet."