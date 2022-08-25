Balochistan Floods: Coke Studio Singer Wahab Ali Bugti Rescued After Internet Offers Help

Floods have wreaked havoc in Balochistan leaving many homeless. Pakistani singer Wahab Ali Bugti, who is well-known for singing Kana Yaari on Coke Studio, also reportedly lost his house due to floods. The pictures of the singer and his family surfaced over the internet after a Twitter user highlighted his condition. Since then Wahab Ali Bugti’s account details were circulated around and netizens offered help. After the backlash and help from social media users, the government of Balochistan recused him and his family on Wednesday.

According to recent reports by Pakistani Media, Daily Pakistan, after the huge response for help over the digital platforms, army officials reached out to the Coke Studio singer. As per the statement issued by the CM Secretariat, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qadoos Bizenjo ordered officials to help Wahab. The singer and his family have now been shifted to Dera Murad Jamali.

The photos that were shared online featured Wahab with his family living in adverse conditions and his children were seen living under a charpai. The caption of the post read: “Wahab Bhugti who got famous after singing “Kana yari” at coke studio has been living in dire conditions due to the floods in Balochistan. His mud house was destroyed and his family has been living without a home.”

Wahab Bhugti who got famous after singing “Kana yari” at coke studio has been living in dire conditions due to the floods in Balochistan. His mud house was destroyed and his family has been living without a home. pic.twitter.com/u7LoQHmVrT — Nishat (@Nishat64) August 21, 2022

Later, the Balochistan Flood Relief page on Twitter confirmed the news and shared a thread of details. The handle wrote, “Hello folks, I just spoke to him and he has given me his jazzcash account. DM Jamali is currently being evacuated due to high threat of Pat Feeder flooding the area, Wahab is still stuck there. Please help him out. This is his Jazzcash account: 03002118309.”

Amid the confusion of whether the account details were verified or not, the goodwill Ambassador of UN Women Pakistan, Muniba Mazari also shared his bank details from her handle. “If you want to help Brother Wahab Bugti here’s his number for Jazz Cash 0300 2118309. Let’s help in whatever ways we can. May Allah make things easier for us all!”

If you want to help Brother Wahab Bugti here’s his number for Jazz Cash 0300 2118309. Let’s help in whatever ways we can. May Allah make things easier for us all! 🤲🏻 — Muniba Mazari (@muniba_mazari) August 21, 2022

Kaifi Khalil, Wahab’s co-singer on Coke Studio also shared details about his bank details.

HBL 16487900337903 Abdul Wahab This is Wahab Bugti's Bank Acount. — Kaifi Khalil (@kaifi_khalil) August 22, 2022

Coke Studio’s producer Xulfi also extended support to the singer.

We are and will continue to be with Wahab Bugti Sahib and his loved ones to help overcome the difficult situation. Rest assured, he is being given all possible support on ground.#cokestudiofamily — Xulfi (@zulfiqarjkhan) August 22, 2022

Many even criticised the government for not helping out the singer timely and shared their feelings.

This is so unexpected how a brilliant talent is being served here.. Saddest https://t.co/aBpr1MYK7V — IQRA. (@iqraishghouri) August 22, 2022

This is so sadddd! Why isn't our government doing anything! https://t.co/dVsV7yGVnd — Maham Tahir 🌻 (@doostetdarum) August 22, 2022

Speaking about the song, Kana Yaari is from Coke Studio season 14, which featured Pakistani rapper Eva B and singer Kaifi Khalil along with Wahab Ali Bugti.

