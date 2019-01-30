Ban or Not? No one Knows Why Two-Time National Award Winning Director's Film on Kashmir is Stalled from Release



With all due respect, the film wasn't cleared Sir. To quote you verbatim 'Anshuman,you should make the suggested cuts or else go to the courts.Which is what I would do if I were in your place as is the right of every maker.'If cleared,why this advice? @vivekagnihotri @thewire_in https://t.co/fmHnplXlhP

— Anshuman Jha (@theanshumanjha) January 23, 2019

Can art exist beyond the fetters of politics and power structures? Two-time award-winning filmmaker Ashvin Kumar has, for over six months now, been pondering the same. His film on Kashmir has hit an impasse with the censor board of India.'No Fathers in Kashmir' is a film based on the lives of two teenagers who fall in love while searching for their fathers in the conflict-ridden state. "It shows the daily trials of the people who live in the conflict-ridden state and it does so in a very disarming way through the eyes of kids who are growing up," Ashvin told News18 over the phone.The filmmaker said, "It would be a great travesty to the young persons of Kashmir if this attempt at interaction between them and the rest of the country is denied". Ashvin believes that the millennials are the ones who are most invested in finding a peaceful solution and thus it was necessary to not alienate them.Kumar has previously received the National Award for 'Inshallah, Football' and 'Inshallah, Kashmir' in 2010 and 2012. Both films had been given an A certificate. However, the maker insisted that his latest movie did not contain any 'adult' content. "It is based on teenagers. How can we ban them from watching it? We insist on a U/A certification."The film had been submitted to the Central Board of Film Certification in July. Several emails, requests and two review meetings later, the director remains unsure if his film will get to see the light of day. According to the filmmaker, the CBFC at first delayed the screening of the film, then said it would be given an 'Adult' certificate given the film made certain recommended cuts.After the maker's appeal to the Film Certificate of Appellate Tribunal (FCAT) in November who sent back the film to CBFC for a second review, the verdict remained the same - 'A' certificate given and certain cuts made. However, the cuts recommended this time were very different from the ones referred to in the previous review."What I want to know is why there is no consistency in these verdicts. First, they found some things offensive and stalled the film. Then they came up with an almost new set of objections," said Anshuman Jha, who has acted in the film and was part of the last meeting. "At the end of the meeting, Vivek Agnihotri told me that we should get the suggested cuts or go to the courts. He told me that it was what he would do."Anshuman also tweeted about the same earlier.Agnihotri is heading the second review committee deciding the fate of the film and has categorically denied 'banning' the film's release on social media. In a tweet, the filmmaker and author said, "I cleared the film (a) long time ago in the revising committee with an A certificate. He is absolutely free to release the film".However, the film's cast and crew maintained that it has not yet received any certification and that Agnihotri's tweets are just a smokescreen."They have not yet certified it," confirmed Supreme Court advocate Karuna Nundy who is representing the film. "They said that it will be certified 'A' only IF we made the cuts and even then there was an uncertainty about it," she said. Nundy added that in the absence of a certificate, the film was as good as banned as it could not be played anywhere. The lawyer, however, stressed that they would not accept an 'A' certificate."There are precedents to follow. Haider was given a 'U' certificate. So was Textures of Loss. Why would this film be treated any differently?" Nundy asked. The lawyer added that if the film does not get a U/A certificate, they would move court.News18 reached out to CBFC for clarification, their response is as yet awaited.