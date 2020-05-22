BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

'Ban TikTok' Keyword Search Spikes to 488% After Faizal Siddiqui's Video Glorifying Acid Attack

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

The study found that Faisal Siddiqui's actions reverberated across the Internet, including on Twitter.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 22, 2020, 3:29 PM IST
Share this:

Mumbai: After TikTok influencer Faizal Siddiqui's account was banned for "glorifying" acid attack in a video, there has been a surge of 488 per cent on searches about the video-sharing application's ban.

A study by SEMrush has found a 488 per cent spike over the past seven days for the keywords "ban tik tok". Other keywords that spiked over the past few days include "delete TikTok" and "Faizal Siddiqui".

Searches for each keyword, respectively, spiked by 400 per cent and 800 per cent.

The study found that Faisal Siddiqui's actions reverberated across the Internet, including on Twitter.

On the micro-blogging website, negative tweets related to TikTok were 48 per cent, and 23 per cent of the tweets expressed a positive opinion about banning the application.

The top Tik Tok related hashtags were #bantiktokInIndia, #Indiansagainsttiktok, and #bantiktokindia. The number of tweets entered under each hashtag, respectively, numbered 368K, 53.1k, and 125k.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading