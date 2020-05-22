'Ban TikTok' Keyword Search Spikes to 488% After Faizal Siddiqui's Video Glorifying Acid Attack

Mumbai: After TikTok influencer Faizal Siddiqui's account was banned for "glorifying" acid attack in a video, there has been a surge of 488 per cent on searches about the video-sharing application's ban.

A study by SEMrush has found a 488 per cent spike over the past seven days for the keywords "ban tik tok". Other keywords that spiked over the past few days include "delete TikTok" and "Faizal Siddiqui".

Searches for each keyword, respectively, spiked by 400 per cent and 800 per cent.

The study found that Faisal Siddiqui's actions reverberated across the Internet, including on Twitter.

On the micro-blogging website, negative tweets related to TikTok were 48 per cent, and 23 per cent of the tweets expressed a positive opinion about banning the application.

The top Tik Tok related hashtags were #bantiktokInIndia, #Indiansagainsttiktok, and #bantiktokindia. The number of tweets entered under each hashtag, respectively, numbered 368K, 53.1k, and 125k.

