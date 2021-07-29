Bananas Turn Hammers, Meat Hangs From Window: YouTuber Visits World's Coldest City

If you were looking for a real-life “Into the Wild," minus the tragic ending, then independent documentary filmmaker Cenet’s YouTube channel is the stuff of your dreams. His YouTube channel ‘Discover with Cenet’ is just the thing for travel buffs. His videos are all about “unique places which are not known to many" and discovering them “with a comprehensive approach". Recently, the YouTuber visited the coldest city in the world. Yakutsk, the coldest city is located in Russia.

“I’m in the coldest city on the planet; Yakutsk, which is in Yakutia / Siberia / Russia. The lowest air temperature ever recorded here is -96°F (71°C)," Cenet explains in the caption to his video.

Through the course of the video, Cenet explains the tremendous energy wastage that accompanies such extreme weather, by way of car engines kept running even when there is nobody inside. He shows a car kept running with no one in the driver’s seat, and even the exhaust fumes were frozen. Most people in the city have heated garages. The city’s houses, too, have a completely different style of architecture, according to the YouTuber. He also showed how some people in the city are able to store their meats or other perishables just by hanging them off their window sills.

At one point in the almost 17-minute-long video, Cenet shows the 100-foot thick ice cover beneath his shoes. A woman is shown removing her gloves for one minute, and her fingers immediately start to turn white from the lack of blood circulation. During his visit, the temperature was at -50 degree Celsius. He shows how boiling water when thrown out, immediately freezes in the air.

The video is full of stunning visuals of ice-capped streets and dim, foggy roads with poor visibility. To highlight the extent of the cold, Cenet shows how a banana left outside can double as a hammer which he uses to drive a nail into a block of wood. He also explains how people in Yakutsk cannot wear eyeglasses with metal frames, because the metal can stick to their skin so that taking off the glasses might even dislodge flesh.

Moreover, natural gas pipelines in the city have to be laid above the ground, because, Cenet says, “the underground is frozen with ice".

What do you think of the coldest city in the world? Would you want to visit it?

