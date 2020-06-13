Band-Aid to Roll Out Bandages in Diverse Skin Colours after Black Lives Matter Protests

In the midst of the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests in the United States, Johnson & Johnson-owned Band-Aid has announced that it would soon roll out diverse colours of bandages to cater to more diverse skin tones.

In an Instagram post, the company said the different colour bandages will ‘embrace the beauty of diverse skin’.

“We hear you. We see you. We’re listening to you,' Band-Aid wrote. We stand in solidarity with our Black colleagues, collaborators and community in the fight against racism, violence and injustice. We are committed to taking actions to create tangible change for the Black community,” read the post.

It further said, “We are committed to launching a range of bandages in light, medium and deep shades of Brown and Black skin tones that embrace the beauty of diverse skin.

The company also stated that they hope this initiative would provide relief to thousands of people in the taxing moments.

Through its Instagram post, the company also pledged to make a donation towards the Black Lives Matter movement. A spokesperson of the company told CNN that Band-Aid will be donating $100,000 to the protest.

The company further added that it is the first among the major steps they have planned to take in the fight against the prevailing racism and bias.