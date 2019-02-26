'Banda Apna Sahi Hai': Twitter Thanks Narendra Modi for Surgical Strike 2.0 with BJP's Rap Song

#IndiaStrikesBack



Banda Apna Ekdam Sahi Hai



How's the Josh? High Sir, How's the Josh? High Sir, How's the Josh? High Sir#Surgicalstrike2 pic.twitter.com/K5ROCQA9SB — Dwaipayan Ghosh (@Dghosh171180) February 26, 2019

Twelve Indian Force Mirage-2000 jets crossed the Line of Control (LoC) early on Tuesday morning and destroyed terror camps of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed in Balakot. The attack followed the deadly suicide attack on a Central Reserve Police Force convoy in Pulwama on Feb 14, at the height of diplomatic tensions between the two nations.As news of the attack filtered in early on Tuesday morning, Indian netizens were ecstatic and proud and took to social media sites like Twitter and Facebook to praise the Indian air Force for the precision of the strike. However, the loudest cheers came in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.With both Indian and Pakistani authorities confirming what India is calling a 'Pre-emptive non-military strike', Indian social media has burst with praise and support for the narendra Modi-led BJP government. In keeping with the mood, netizens have started sharing a music video that was initially released by the BJP before the Pulwama attack.The video titled 'Banda Apna Sahi Hai' seems to be inspired from the recently popular Bollywood song 'Apna Time Ayega' from the Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer 'Gully Boy' which released on Feb 14. In it, a musician can be seen rapping about Modi and singing his praises.The 2.38-minutes-long video featured a montage of various stills and clips of Modi in the past five years. It lists out in rap format all the achievements of the BJP government since. Government schemes such as Digital India and New India were listed in the song apart from the government's work in providing electricity to villages, LPG connections and more.While the song was released on Feb 13, the video has been going viral again after the fresh air strike in Balakot, which is being seen as India's first retaliatory attack after Pulwama. The song also made use of the viral dialogue "How's the Josh? High, sir" from the Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Uri The surgical Strike' as a chorus toward the end.A clip from the song was shared on Twitter by film director Vivek Agnihotri and since then many have been sharing such clips on the microblogging site. The portion of the video being shared now pertains specifically depict AIR Force attacks carried out by India.The video was released by the BJP as part of its Lok Sabha 2019 election campaign.