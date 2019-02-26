English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Banda Apna Sahi Hai': Twitter Thanks Narendra Modi for Surgical Strike 2.0 with BJP's Rap Song
The music video titled 'Banda Apna Sahi Hai' was released by the BJP before the Pulwama attack. And now, netizens are using it to praise PM modi for the air force strike in Balakot.
The rap song was released on BJP's official social media handles on Feb 13 as part of its Lok Sabha 2019 election campaign.
Twelve Indian Force Mirage-2000 jets crossed the Line of Control (LoC) early on Tuesday morning and destroyed terror camps of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed in Balakot. The attack followed the deadly suicide attack on a Central Reserve Police Force convoy in Pulwama on Feb 14, at the height of diplomatic tensions between the two nations.
As news of the attack filtered in early on Tuesday morning, Indian netizens were ecstatic and proud and took to social media sites like Twitter and Facebook to praise the Indian air Force for the precision of the strike. However, the loudest cheers came in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
With both Indian and Pakistani authorities confirming what India is calling a 'Pre-emptive non-military strike', Indian social media has burst with praise and support for the narendra Modi-led BJP government. In keeping with the mood, netizens have started sharing a music video that was initially released by the BJP before the Pulwama attack.
The video titled 'Banda Apna Sahi Hai' seems to be inspired from the recently popular Bollywood song 'Apna Time Ayega' from the Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer 'Gully Boy' which released on Feb 14. In it, a musician can be seen rapping about Modi and singing his praises.
The 2.38-minutes-long video featured a montage of various stills and clips of Modi in the past five years. It lists out in rap format all the achievements of the BJP government since. Government schemes such as Digital India and New India were listed in the song apart from the government's work in providing electricity to villages, LPG connections and more.
While the song was released on Feb 13, the video has been going viral again after the fresh air strike in Balakot, which is being seen as India's first retaliatory attack after Pulwama. The song also made use of the viral dialogue "How's the Josh? High, sir" from the Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Uri The surgical Strike' as a chorus toward the end.
A clip from the song was shared on Twitter by film director Vivek Agnihotri and since then many have been sharing such clips on the microblogging site. The portion of the video being shared now pertains specifically depict AIR Force attacks carried out by India.
The video was released by the BJP as part of its Lok Sabha 2019 election campaign.
Banda apna sahi hai. Jai hind. @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/Q57rrOvP0N— Vivek Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) February 26, 2019
#Banda_Apna_Sahi_Hai #SurgicalStrike2 #IndianAirForce #NamumkinAbMumkinHai pic.twitter.com/YeBKlFU3gM— Aman (@ImAmanTripathi) February 26, 2019
KEEP CALM AND TRUST #NaMo— ARYA ABHISHEK (@AryaAbhishek108) February 26, 2019
BANDA APNA SAHI HAI.@narendramodi https://t.co/5HYdnnI8CD
#IndiaStrikesBack— Dwaipayan Ghosh (@Dghosh171180) February 26, 2019
Banda Apna Ekdam Sahi Hai
How's the Josh? High Sir, How's the Josh? High Sir, How's the Josh? High Sir#Surgicalstrike2 pic.twitter.com/K5ROCQA9SB
Banda apna sahi hai Thank you @narendramodi @PMOIndia #56InchRocks #SurgicalStrike2 #IndiaStrikesBack #IndianAirForce pic.twitter.com/XPlokG6SoO— Shubham Rk (@duggu_shubham) February 26, 2019
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
Friday 22 February , 2019
Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
Friday 22 February , 2019 Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
