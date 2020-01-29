Bangalore Bus Conductor Clears UPSC Exams By Studying For 5 Hours Daily

A 29-year-old bus conductor managed to do what many others fail to do, by clearing the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) mains.

Madhu NC, a conductor with the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), cleared the mains by studying for 5 hours every day before and after his 8-hour-long strenuous job as a conductor.

According to Bangalore Mirror, Madhu had cleared the prelims in June 2019 and the Mains exam in January 2020. He is preparing to appear for the interview on March 25.

Madhu is also the first in his family to go to school. Still, he had to start working at the tender age of 19 as a conductor. Later, he completed his graduation and post-graduation through distance learning. Originally from Malavalli in Mandya, Madhu has a Masters in Political Science.

The report added that Madhu received guidance from his boss, C Shikha, the managing director of BMTC. She is an IAS officer and is currently helping Madhu prepare for the interview.

Once he passes the interview, Madhu plans to give up his current job and become an IAS officer.

He has previously appeared for the Karnataka Administrative Services (KAS) exams in 2014 but failed to soar clear. In 2018 also, he appeared for the UPSC exam unsuccessfully.

His subjects were Ethics, Political Science, Maths and Science. Interestingly, he did not take any coaching classes but decided to study on his own. He used to take guidance from his seniors at the BMTC head office and watched YouTube videos.

Take a bow, Mr. Madhu NC!A bus conductor with BMTC, studied five hours daily to clear the UPSC Civil Services exam. He’s just cleared the Mains and is looking forward to the interview!Wishing you the best for your UPSC journey!https://t.co/wi8OHzNgNA — Shobha Karandlaje (@ShobhaBJP) January 28, 2020

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.