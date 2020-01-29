Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Bangalore Bus Conductor Clears UPSC Exams By Studying For 5 Hours Daily

He has previously appeared for the Karnataka Administrative Services (KAS) exams in 2014 but failed to soar clear.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 29, 2020, 12:34 PM IST
Bangalore Bus Conductor Clears UPSC Exams By Studying For 5 Hours Daily
Image via Shobha Karandlaje/Twitter.

A 29-year-old bus conductor managed to do what many others fail to do, by clearing the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) mains.

Madhu NC, a conductor with the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), cleared the mains by studying for 5 hours every day before and after his 8-hour-long strenuous job as a conductor.

According to Bangalore Mirror, Madhu had cleared the prelims in June 2019 and the Mains exam in January 2020. He is preparing to appear for the interview on March 25.

Madhu is also the first in his family to go to school. Still, he had to start working at the tender age of 19 as a conductor. Later, he completed his graduation and post-graduation through distance learning. Originally from Malavalli in Mandya, Madhu has a Masters in Political Science.

The report added that Madhu received guidance from his boss, C Shikha, the managing director of BMTC. She is an IAS officer and is currently helping Madhu prepare for the interview.

Once he passes the interview, Madhu plans to give up his current job and become an IAS officer.

He has previously appeared for the Karnataka Administrative Services (KAS) exams in 2014 but failed to soar clear. In 2018 also, he appeared for the UPSC exam unsuccessfully.

His subjects were Ethics, Political Science, Maths and Science. Interestingly, he did not take any coaching classes but decided to study on his own. He used to take guidance from his seniors at the BMTC head office and watched YouTube videos.

