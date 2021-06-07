Bangkok Cab Driver Adds 'Vaccinated' Sign Board on Taxi to Reassure Passengers

After losing countless fares during the pandemic, Thai taxi driver Sombat Subin has sought to reassure nervous clients by letting them know in three languages on the sign above his cab that he has been vaccinated against COVID-19.

“I think the lit-up sign creates confidence for passengers and I feel that it has also helped increase my income," said Sombat, from Nonthaburi, a province north of Bangkok.

The 43-year-old said the sign, which reads “Vaccine" and then “COVID" with a tick next to it and appears in Thai, English and Mandarin, was a conversation piece in his taxi.

“It’s to confirm to them that the driver has been fully vaccinated… So, the passengers are not afraid," he said.

